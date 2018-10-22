Venezuela’s famed music program taught them to play - and to survive as migrants
Venezuelan musicians trained under the famed El Sistema program are among the 2.3 million migrants who have fled the country in recent years. In Lima, Peru, a group of the musicians are surviving as migrants by teaching music
Venezuelan musicians working at a music academy in Peru, rehearse before class. All of the musicians were raised in the El Sistema music education program in Venezuela, and the skills they learned there have proven to be invaluable as migrants