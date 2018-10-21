Miami Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler says by the end of the game they were playing “backyard football” in their defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake talks about the loss and quarterback Brock Osweiler after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
Police on Saturday chased after an armed suspect in a long, high-speed pursuit from Florida City up to Martin County. Miami-Dade Police said the suspect shot at officers before leading them on the chase.
Venezuelan musicians working at a music academy in Peru, rehearse before class. All of the musicians were raised in the El Sistema music education program in Venezuela, and the skills they learned there have proven to be invaluable as migrants
This system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch. The Ignition Overpressure Protection and Sound Suppression water deluge system at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B was tested, sending water almost 100 ft. high.