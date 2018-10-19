Erik Spoelstra after Heat’s dramatic comeback win over Wizards

FPL CEO and president, Eric E. Silagy, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez take media for a behind-the-scene construction tour of the future 465-acre FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center on Thursday, 10/18/2018.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase spoke about his confidence in backup QB David Fales for the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions and when the team will determine whether
Cameron Wake can play Sunday.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks after practice at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
With 21 days left until the midterm elections, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for a campaign event as pro-Trump protesters demonstrated her visit in Coral Gables.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.