Parking at Disney is going up. Good news: Florida passes at some other parks are dropping.

Walt Disney World is touted as the happiest place on earth. It’s also getting to be one of the most expensive.
Especially if you want to park your car.
The fee to park at Disney’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom — is now higher, as of Tuesday, when it went from $22 per day to $25 per day.
Preferred parking, closer to the action, rose from $45 to $50. Last March, Disney also announced it was charging guests to park their cars overnight at its resorts.
The good news: Once you pay to leave your car, you can visit all parks without opening your wallet again for your vehicle.
In more good news, nearby Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando recently unveiled new discounts.
Florida residents can get an extra free six months added to annual passes at Universal if they sign up for the new offer by April 4, 2019. That’s six extra months to enjoy Universal’s most visited attractions like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park Rider Adventure, and new nighttime shows.
SeaWorld Orlando dropped its annual pass price for Florida residents by as much as 30 percent earlier this month, according to SeaWorld Orlando President Mark Pauls, and added flexible pass levels so visitors can choose how much to spend. For a limited time, annual passes are $9.99 per month for Florida residents. Payments can be made monthly with no interest.
That same $9.99 per month — a total of about $120 per year — will also get Florida residents an annual pass to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for a limited time. They also get two complimentary beer samples at the park’s entrance to celebrate the park’s launch 60 years ago as a beer garden. All visitors 21 years and older will get the beer perk starting in 2019, while current pass holders can enjoy their cold ones starting this month.
