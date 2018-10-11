Two deaths reported from Hurricane Michael, including a child in Georgia

At least two deaths were reported by early Thursday morning as Hurricane Michael swept over the Florida Panhandle and into south and central Georgia.

Details were scarce on both cases.

In Florida, a Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a man was killed when a tree crashed down on a home, but officials could not identify the man because crews were having difficulty navigating the debris from the storm, according to the Associated Press.

“We are attempting to get to the home. There are power lines everywhere. The roads are blocked,” Sgt. Angelie Hightower said, according to TIME.

Later, a child was reportedly killed in Seminole County, Ga., due to the storm, CNN, WALB and CBS reported.

The child appeared to have been killed when something fell on a home, county emergency manager Travis Brooks said, according to CNN.

She was an 11 year old girl and was killed when some type of debris fell on the home, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

On Facebook, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office wrote “Please say a prayer for our community.”

Hurricane Michael lashed Georgia Wednesday evening before weakening to a Category 1 storm between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. It could bring “unprecedented” wind damage, the National Weather Service said, along with tornadoes and heavy rain.





The storm weakened further to a tropical storm after midnight.

As of 12 a..m. Wednesday, Michael’s maximum sustained winds near its core had fallen to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Its path is expected to continue in more of a northeast direction near Macon, Warner Robins and Augusta before eventually moving into the Carolinas, which were swamped by Hurricane Florence a few weeks ago.