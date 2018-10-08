Josh Richardson on returning from injury

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade talks to the media after practice at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, October 7, 2018 in Miami in preparation for the for their preseason game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media
after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Michael Pinckney talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.