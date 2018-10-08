Josh Richardson on returning from injury

Heat’s Josh Richardson speaks about returning from a left thigh contusion on Oct. 8, 2018.
5.2 magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

Haiti

5.2 magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.

