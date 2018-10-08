Michael will be major hurricane that impacts Florida Panhandle coast

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade talks to the media after practice at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, October 7, 2018 in Miami in preparation for the for their preseason game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media
after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Michael Pinckney talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, local beaches remained open on Friday amid moderate levels of red tide high enough to trigger symptoms, including coughing and fish kills. Local officials will offer advisories rather than close beaches.
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
The pages of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 2019 yearbook will include dogs. Twitter user sighnatasha shared this video and wrote, “Including the therapy/service dogs in the yearbook is the best decision we’ve made so far.”
