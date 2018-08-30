4 dead after small civilian plane crashes on Air Force base

Eglin officials confirmed that multiple people died after a plane crashed on the Eglin reservation Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the plane is a Beechcraft B-60 aircraft that crashed while it approached Runway 14 at Destin Executive Airport at about 11 a.m. Emergency crews gather at a spot off of State Road 123 on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida to act as a staging area for the crash recovery effort. Northwest Florida Daily News via AP Nick Tomecek