Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler talks after facing the Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler talks inside the locker room after facing the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
By
Politics

Sen. John McCain dies at 81 after cancer battle

After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.

Crime

SWAT team tries to talk barricaded judge out of home

A judge arrested last week for threatening the mother of his child with a rifle and who had a large cache of weapons confiscated after surrendering, has barricaded himself in a South Miami-Dade home with relatives, law enforcement sources said.

Latest News

Zumba CEO Alberto Perlman

There’s no cooldown time for Zumba, the dance-fitness company founded in 2001 in South Florida. That’s because co-founders Alberto Perlman, Alberto Aghion and Alberto “Beto” Pérez are busy choreographing Zumba’s future.

South Florida

Pepe Diaz pushes back

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Esteban Bovo and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose Pepe Diaz, held a press conference in response to attacks against Diaz by Commissioner Xavier Suarez.