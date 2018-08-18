Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson takes a knee during national anthem before Panthers game

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson takes a knee during the singing of the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte before Friday's preseason game against the host Carolina Panthers.
By
Miami Beach seawall construction December 2017

Miami Beach

Miami Beach seawall construction December 2017

Drone video shot by Captain Dan Kipnis and published to YouTube shows the construction of a seawall on Indian Creek Drive which Miami Beach will likely have to rip out and replace due to lack of proper permits, video is from Dec. 2017.