Miami Dolphins Albert Wilson takes a knee during national anthem before Panthers game
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson takes a knee during the singing of the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte before Friday's preseason game against the host Carolina Panthers.
Drone video shot by Captain Dan Kipnis and published to YouTube shows the construction of a seawall on Indian Creek Drive which Miami Beach will likely have to rip out and replace due to lack of proper permits, video is from Dec. 2017.
It started with a nervous look to the sky. Two minutes later, two drones exploded. We analyzed videos and photos to show how a speech by President Nicolás Maduro ended in an apparent assassination attempt.
Hallandale Beach Mayor Keith London made sexist remarks toward city commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub during a heated budget debate Monday. He accused her of making a living from bleaching her sphincter.
Montgomery Botanical Center in Miami has the country’s biggest collection of palms and cycads. After Hurricane Irma, the garden’s director wondered what it would look like with a century of sea level rise.
Florida International University recorded a time lapse from three different angles of the doomed pedestrian bridge being raised over Southwest Eighth Street and then collapsing, killing six people. The time-lapse video spans from March 1 to March 19.