Amar'e Stoudemire on his return to Miami

The March For Our Lives movement, which was started by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has grown to a national movement. The group has been to more than 25 cities and raised about $5 million dollars.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County doesn’t expect to lift its alert warning people of contaminated waters at three South Florida Beaches — Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North and Crandon Beach South until after the weekend.
A Doral Police Department motorcycle officer is in the hospital after getting into a crash Friday afternoon at NW 112th Avenue and 90th Street in Doral. The unidentified officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
University of Miami shark biologist Neil Hammerschlag stars in three episodes of the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week film festival, Tiger Shark Invasion. In one, he teaches Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski how to interact with Tiger sharks.
Dean International Flight School’s website was hacked Thursday. Shortly afterward the website was shut down. The hacking came after four people died when two planes collided in midair over the Everglades Tuesday.
A video showing one of French President Emmanuel Macron's security chiefs beating a student demonstrator, until now cloaked in secrecy, is drawing a fierce public backlash over what is seen as mild punishment and a possible cover-up.
Investigators continued their search for clues Wednesday into a midair collision of two small planes over the Everglades that left three known dead Tuesday. Police found a fourth victim the next morning.