Donald Sussman’s $15 million gift helps create the Miami Jewish Health EmpathiCare Village

Philanthropist Donald Sussman avidly collects fine art.
He also invests in the healing arts afforded to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease.
His passions took form after meeting Dr. Marc Agronin, a geriatric psychiatrist at Miami Jewish Health and expert on aging. Sussman was captivated by Dr. Agronin’s brainchild, a loving, village environment where those with Alzheimer’s will live with purpose.
With his $15-million gift, The S. Donald Sussman EmpathiCare Village is closer to becoming a reality. Sussman is confident others will be moved to donate when they understand how the village will revolutionize eldercare. “It is my hope that the village will be built as soon as possible.”
“I thought about how ideally it would have suited my cherished dad, Michael, when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” says Edie Laquer, owner of Laquer Corporate Realty Group. “I’m certain he would have retained his active lifestyle longer and his decline would not have taken the toll it did on me and my mom.”
‘The S. Donald Sussman EmpathiCare Village is a model for what senior facilities should be.’
Louis Wolfson III, chairman of The Mitchell Wolfson Senior Foundation and immediate past chairman of the Miami Jewish Health Foundation Board of Directors, is an outspoken advocate. “The heart of EmpathiCare aligns perfectly with our desire to support Miami’s growing aging population.”
“The S. Donald Sussman EmpathiCare Village is a model for what senior facilities should be,” says Jeffrey Freimark, president and CEO at Miami Jewish Health.
To learn more, please contact Churé Gladwell, vice president and chief development officer, Miami Jewish Health Foundation, at 305-762-1409 or cgladwell@miamijewishhealth.org.
