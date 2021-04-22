5 Best Male Enhancement Pills to Give Your Sex Life a Boost

Issues like poor blood flow and performance anxiety can seriously put a damper on a man’s confidence and the mood in the bedroom. Thanks to the best male enhancement pills, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Our list of the top five will get you there.

We did the legwork and waded through the myriad of male enhancement pills on the market to find the best ones for you. How do they work, and what do these potions offer?

5 Best Male Enhancement Pills in 2020: First Look

Best male enhancement pill overall - VigRX Plus Best for testosterone levels - Max Performer Best for premature ejaculation - ProSolution Plus Best for sperm production - Semenax Best for male enhancement prescriptions - Hims ED

1. VigRX Plus - Best Male Enhancement Pill Overall







VigRX Plus wins our top pick overall based on price, quality of ingredients, and customer feedback. Owners established this company in 2001, and the company behind the research, Leading Edge Health, tweaks the product regularly, according to what consumers desire.You’ll find over ten all-natural ingredients in VigRX that have the potential to help with libido and erection difficulties.

Manufacturers use cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) rated production facilities, ensuring high standards and control.

VigRX Plus Ingredients

According to the company, ingredients in this natural sex booster might help you experience a fuller erection within minutes of using this pill. The product is free of fillers and additives, too.

Damiana

Ginkgo biloba

Hawthorn berry

Asian red ginseng

Catuaba bark extract

Cuscuta

Bioperine

Epimedium

Muira puama

Saw palmetto

Tribulus Terrestris

VigRX Plus Features

Improved libido and sexual satisfaction

Better erections and performance

Natural ingredients

67-day money-back guarantee

Easy-to-navigate website

Bottom Line

People who use VigRX Plus notice improved sexual life overall.

2. Max Performer - Best for Testosterone Levels







Max Performer is another popular option among men for its potential to boost your erection strength.

Silver Blade Nutrition Limited, the company responsible for making the Max Performer supplement, says that the product increases sexual stamina, orgasm intensity, and performance, too.

Max Performer Ingredients

Horny goat weed

Korean red ginseng

Niacin

Cordyceps

Bioperine

Selenium

Zinc

Pantothenic acid

Pyridoxine HCL

Iron

Maca

Riboflavin

Cyanocobalamin

Max Performer Features

Enhanced sexual desire

Firmer, fuller erection

100-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Longer-lasting orgasms

Bottom Line

Users report an increase in penis girth after use.

3. ProSolution Plus - Best for Premature Ejaculation







ProSolution Plus came onto the market around ten years back, and according to the company, they designed this supplement to help men avoid premature ejaculation. This FDA-approved product could also help you combat stress at large, which might be affecting your life both in and outside the bedroom.

The Leading Edge Health manufacturers state this product is for men ranging from 21 to 60 years old. They can’t claim promising results for those outside this age range.

ProSolution Plus Ingredients

This supplement has the potential to increase sexual virility and improve your performance while helping you control the timing of ejaculation.

Mucuna pruriens

Asparagus adscendens

Withania somnifera

Tribulus terrestris

Curculigo orchioides

Asteracantha longifolia

Asphaltum

ProSolution Plus Features

Improved erection strength

Doctor-recommended formula

Higher libido and sexual stamina

100 percent satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping on select packages

Bottom Line

Customers see an increase in better sexual health all-around after approximately two weeks of use.

4. Semenax - Best for Sperm Production







Semenax is another male enhancement pill brought to us by the well-reputed manufacturer, Leading Edge Health. The company states that it’s one of the most reliable formulations on the market for better sexual results full-stop.

It’s a standout product for this reason, and you won’t find any harmful additives or fillers inside, either.

Semenex Ingredients

Maca maca

Muira puama

Pumpkin seed

Zinc oxide

Epimedium sagittatum

Avena sativa extract

Sarsaparilla

Swedish flower pollen

Cranberry extract

Semenex Features

Higher sperm count and mobility

Boosts testosterone

Better chance at maintaining an erection

Bottom Line

Some users notice a positive difference in semen volume anywhere between three days and a few weeks of supplementation.

Things To Keep in Mind When Buying Male Enhancement Pills

Ensuring quality products and investigating customer feedback are just two actions you’ll want to complete when buying male enhancement products.

Checking for “clean labels” and a safe ingredient list is another good idea. So, are there fillers, additives, or other nasty chemicals inside? Hopefully not.

Popular Ingredients

Horny goat weed: May increase circulation and stimulation.

Panax ginseng : Reduces stress and increases sexual virility.

Saw palmetto: Acts as a relaxant.

Ginkgo biloba: May improves circulation and focus while reducing anxiety.

Male Enhancement Pills: The Takeaway

Sexual health difficulties might be more common than you’d think. There’s no reason to feel shy or ashamed if your performance isn’t at its best.

A healthy lifestyle is a great place to start; this includes keeping stress levels at a minimum. If it’s not enough, male enhancement pills could support you. Whether you need something for sperm production or premature ejaculation, there are products available.

Our top choice overall goes to VigRX Plus. It’s full of natural ingredients to help improve your sexual virility. There aren’t harmful additives featured, either. A money-back guarantee means you have little to lose. Why not give it a go?

FDA Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

-

About Sponsored Content: This content was paid for by an advertiser. McClatchy’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.