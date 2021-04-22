Indulge
5 Best Male Enhancement Pills to Give Your Sex Life a Boost
Issues like poor blood flow and performance anxiety can seriously put a damper on a man’s confidence and the mood in the bedroom. Thanks to the best male enhancement pills, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Our list of the top five will get you there.
We did the legwork and waded through the myriad of male enhancement pills on the market to find the best ones for you. How do they work, and what do these potions offer?
5 Best Male Enhancement Pills in 2020: First Look
Best male enhancement pill overall - VigRX Plus
Best for testosterone levels - Max Performer
Best for premature ejaculation - ProSolution Plus
Best for sperm production - Semenax
Best for male enhancement prescriptions - Hims ED
1. VigRX Plus - Best Male Enhancement Pill Overall
VigRX Plus wins our top pick overall based on price, quality of ingredients, and customer feedback. Owners established this company in 2001, and the company behind the research, Leading Edge Health, tweaks the product regularly, according to what consumers desire.You’ll find over ten all-natural ingredients in VigRX that have the potential to help with libido and erection difficulties.
Manufacturers use cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) rated production facilities, ensuring high standards and control.
VigRX Plus Ingredients
According to the company, ingredients in this natural sex booster might help you experience a fuller erection within minutes of using this pill. The product is free of fillers and additives, too.
Damiana
Ginkgo biloba
Hawthorn berry
Asian red ginseng
Catuaba bark extract
Cuscuta
Bioperine
Epimedium
Tribulus Terrestris
VigRX Plus Features
Improved libido and sexual satisfaction
Better erections and performance
Natural ingredients
Easy-to-navigate website
Bottom Line
People who use VigRX Plus notice improved sexual life overall.
2. Max Performer - Best for Testosterone Levels
Max Performer is another popular option among men for its potential to boost your erection strength.
Silver Blade Nutrition Limited, the company responsible for making the Max Performer supplement, says that the product increases sexual stamina, orgasm intensity, and performance, too.
Max Performer Ingredients
Korean red ginseng
Niacin
Cordyceps
Bioperine
Selenium
Zinc
Pantothenic acid
Pyridoxine HCL
Iron
Maca
Riboflavin
Cyanocobalamin
Max Performer Features
Enhanced sexual desire
Firmer, fuller erection
Free shipping
Longer-lasting orgasms
Bottom Line
Users report an increase in penis girth after use.
3. ProSolution Plus - Best for Premature Ejaculation
ProSolution Plus came onto the market around ten years back, and according to the company, they designed this supplement to help men avoid premature ejaculation. This FDA-approved product could also help you combat stress at large, which might be affecting your life both in and outside the bedroom.
The Leading Edge Health manufacturers state this product is for men ranging from 21 to 60 years old. They can’t claim promising results for those outside this age range.
ProSolution Plus Ingredients
This supplement has the potential to increase sexual virility and improve your performance while helping you control the timing of ejaculation.
Mucuna pruriens
Asparagus adscendens
Withania somnifera
Curculigo orchioides
Asteracantha longifolia
Asphaltum
ProSolution Plus Features
Improved erection strength
Doctor-recommended formula
Higher libido and sexual stamina
100 percent satisfaction guarantee
Bottom Line
Customers see an increase in better sexual health all-around after approximately two weeks of use.
4. Semenax - Best for Sperm Production
Semenax is another male enhancement pill brought to us by the well-reputed manufacturer, Leading Edge Health. The company states that it’s one of the most reliable formulations on the market for better sexual results full-stop.
It’s a standout product for this reason, and you won’t find any harmful additives or fillers inside, either.
Semenex Ingredients
Muira puama
Pumpkin seed
Zinc oxide
Epimedium sagittatum
Avena sativa extract
Sarsaparilla
Swedish flower pollen
Cranberry extract
Semenex Features
Higher sperm count and mobility
Boosts testosterone
Better chance at maintaining an erection
Bottom Line
Some users notice a positive difference in semen volume anywhere between three days and a few weeks of supplementation.
Things To Keep in Mind When Buying Male Enhancement Pills
Ensuring quality products and investigating customer feedback are just two actions you’ll want to complete when buying male enhancement products.
Checking for “clean labels” and a safe ingredient list is another good idea. So, are there fillers, additives, or other nasty chemicals inside? Hopefully not.
Popular Ingredients
Horny goat weed: May increase circulation and stimulation.
Panax ginseng: Reduces stress and increases sexual virility.
Saw palmetto: Acts as a relaxant.
Ginkgo biloba: May improves circulation and focus while reducing anxiety.
Male Enhancement Pills: The Takeaway
Sexual health difficulties might be more common than you’d think. There’s no reason to feel shy or ashamed if your performance isn’t at its best.
A healthy lifestyle is a great place to start; this includes keeping stress levels at a minimum. If it’s not enough, male enhancement pills could support you. Whether you need something for sperm production or premature ejaculation, there are products available.
Our top choice overall goes to VigRX Plus. It’s full of natural ingredients to help improve your sexual virility. There aren’t harmful additives featured, either. A money-back guarantee means you have little to lose. Why not give it a go?
FDA Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
About Sponsored Content: This content was paid for by an advertiser. McClatchy’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.
