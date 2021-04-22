Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 10 Most Effective Weight Loss Supplements

The market is filled with all kinds of weight loss solutions, ranging from fad diets to weight loss pills that claim to be the next best thing. Sifting through all that can be daunting, which is why we have taken the time to find the best weight loss pills that truly work.

It’s also essential to thoroughly research each product, to ensure it won’t do more harm than good. Each of the products mentioned comes with positive user reviews, as well as its pros and cons. So, you can decide if it’s the one for you.

Top Weight Loss Pills: First Look

Best weight loss pill overall - PhenQ Best diet pills for women - LeanBean Best thermogenic pills for weight loss - Instant Knockout Popular low stimulant diet pills - Burn Lab Pro Best appetite suppressant pills - Zotrim

1. PhenQ - Best Weight Loss Pills Overall







Pros

Non-chemical

Suppresses appetite

Promotes thermogenesis

Contains vitamins and minerals

GMP certified and FDA approved

Cons

Some ingredients may cause side effects

A little pricey

PhenQ is an effective fat loss supplement manufactured by a reputable weight loss company: Wolfson Berg Limited. It’s an all-natural weight loss pill that comes with ingredients that restrict fat storage while also promoting thermogenesis.

While it’s a little pricey, there’s no denying that PhenQ will help you burn fat and increase your metabolism while still meeting the energy requirements of your body. Some of its effective ingredients include A-lacy Reset, calcium carbonate, Nopal, Caffeine Anhydrous, and Chromium.

Side effects: Not all potential side effects from PhenQ are known; but, some users have experienced some mild effects such as nausea and headaches.

But overall, reviews were positive with some users even claiming to have lost over two to five pounds in just a couple of weeks!

2. LeanBean - Best Diet Pills for Women







Pros

Aids with food digestion

Reduces fatigue

Decreases the calories consumed

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available through the official website

Created in the UK, LeanBean is the number one fat burner for women. It not only contains fat-burning and appetite suppressing ingredients such as Garcinia Cambogia green coffee and Acai Berry, but it also comes packed with vitamins such as B6 and B12. LeanBean is currently only available from its official website.

Side effects: Not all potential side effects are known; but some users reported side effects such as nausea and caffeine jitters. However, this seems to occur if users take too many pills.

Overall, the reviews were positive, and many women claimed they lost a few pounds and will buy another bottle.

3. Instant Knockout - Best Thermogenic Pills for Weight Loss







Pros

Helps to boost metabolism

A natural formula

Available worldwide

Increases energy

Cons

Fair amount of stimulants

Some users didn’t see any changes

Instant Knockout works by increasing your metabolism and burning the stored fat in your body. It works best as a pre-workout supplement due to its high stimulant content which can make your workouts much more intense. However, because of the large amount of caffeine, individuals sensitive to stimulants should avoid this product.

Side effects: Not all potential side effects are known, however, Instant Knockout contains a fair amount of caffeine, which could be an issue for people sensitive to caffeine.

Still, Instant Knock comes with plenty of positive user reviews, primarily when used as a pre-workout supplement. However, others have complained that it didn’t work for them so well.

4. Burn Lab Pro - Popular Low Stimulant Diet Pills







Pros

Vegan-friendly

Boosts metabolism

Contains only eight ingredients

Cons

Can only be purchased via the official site

Doesn’t contain vitamins

Made by Opti-Nutra, Burn Lab Pro is a low stimulant weight loss aid that boasts only eight ingredients to help you shed fat. These include calcium, HMB, Cayenne Pepper Extract, and Coleus Forskohlii. However, its top ingredient is Chromium, which aids in keeping the metabolism healthy and helps you maintain proper blood sugar levels.

Side effects: Not all potential side effects are known and even though Burn Lab Pro doesn’t contain any stimulants, this product shouldn’t be taken by anyone under 18 or if you’re pregnant.

Also, it doesn’t contain any extra vitamins, so users should ensure they are getting enough vitamins and minerals together with this.

5. Zotrim - Best Appetite Suppressant Pills

Pros

Boosts energy

Promotes detoxification

Can help to increase cognition

Cons

High amount of caffeine

Diuretic

Zotrim pills are packed with ingredients that promote thermogenesis and help you burn calories. These pills also work as a natural brain booster since green tea promotes better cognitive abilities and improved focus. However, these tablets contain an enormous amount of caffeine, about 6% per diet pill.

Side effects: While not all of this product’s side effects are known, some users, especially people with caffeine sensitivity, reported heartburn, headaches and nausea.

Still, Zotrim has positive reviews from Farrinstiute which wrote about how they are one of the best appetite suppressants to feel more energetic without the ill side effects.

Pros

Boosts energy and focus

Increases metabolism

Provides super thermogenesis

Cons

Some users complained of nausea

Contains a lot of caffeine

Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite fat loss tablets are designed to help you burn weight quickly and efficiently. Its chief ingredient is canephora robusta, which contains a large amount of caffeine, enough to boost your metabolism, energy levels and supplement thermogenesis to burn those extra calories.

Side effects: Though not all potential side effects are known, most users found Hydroxycut very effective in their weight management journey, and some experienced a significant burst of energy. However due to the high caffeine content, others may experience nausea or headaches.

Individuals under 18, pregnant, or sensitive to caffeine should avoid consuming this product.

7. Alli Weight Loss Pills - Best FDA Approved Weight Loss Supplements







Pros

Gentle weight loss supplement

May help to reduce blood pressure

Effective fat blocker

Cons

Expensive

Not suitable for vegetarians

Alli Weight Loss Pills have been around for a while and are the only FDA-approved non-prescription fat loss supplements. These fat-blockers, also known as Orlistat, work by preventing at least 25% of the fat consumed from getting absorbed, helping you burn extra calories.

While it’s quite pricey, it’s great for individuals who aren’t fond of caffeine tablets or other thermogenic supplements.

Side effects: Although not all potential side effects are known, Alli’s active ingredient, Orlistat, may cause some side effects in individuals, with some users reporting abdominal discomfort. If that’s the case, you should stop taking the tablets and contact a medical professional for further advice.

Customers are generally happy with this product, and it has helped many to lose weight. However, users also warn to be careful as these pills will make you want to use the bathroom a lot more often.







Pros

Strong appetite suppressant

100% natural

Made in the U.S.

Cons

Some users didn’t see any changes

Doesn’t contain vitamins or minerals

These Garcinia Cambogia Extract diet pills contain hydroxycitric acid, which works very well as an all-natural appetite suppressant. It claims to boost your metabolism and increase energy levels, providing that extra kick during a workout.

On the downside, it doesn’t contain any extra vitamins, but it’s caffeine-free, which is good news for individuals who are sensitive to stimulants.

Side effects: In general, not all potential side effects are known, but Garcinia Cambogia does carry some effects, such as joint pain. Still, it’s suitable for most people as it’s 100% natural.

Despite this, user reviews are quite mixed about this product. While some individuals have experienced significant results in their weight management journey, others claim nothing has changed. It really depends on how each person reacts to Garcinia Cambogia.

9. Genius Fat Burner - Best Weight Loss Supplement on Amazon







Pros

Promotes thyroid support

Vegan-friendly

Helps to reduce stress

Cons

No added vitamins or minerals

Slightly expensive

Genius Fat Burner diet pills are composed of nine ingredients to help you shed extra pounds. Plus, ingredients such as Cognizin, AlphaSize, and TeaCrine are linked to increased cognitive ability and focus, which is great for the gym.

TeaCrine is also a better alternative to caffeine, as it prevents users from experiencing caffeine crashes. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer any extra vitamins or minerals.

Side effects: While not all side effects are known, on the label, it clearly states that anyone under the age of 18, or individuals who are pregnant or nursing, should contact their doctor before taking this product.

At the time of writing, users have reviewed this product as 4.2 out of 5, from 5,273 global ratings, which is pretty positive. The top reviews claim that Genius Fat Burner supplements work very well as an appetite suppressant.

10. Fresh Healthcare Apple Cider Vinegar Pills - Most Natural Weight Loss Tablets







Pros

Made from unfiltered natural apple cider

Promotes detoxification

Suitable for vegans

Cons

Too many pills in one dose

Some users didn’t experience any changes

Apple cider vinegar has always been promoted for weight loss, detoxification, and overall digestive health. Therefore, these apple cider vinegar pills do all that and more since they also include raw cinnamon, ginger, and cayenne — for an extra fat loss boost. Some users claim that three pills per single dose are excessive, yet it’s still better than drinking ACV in liquid form.

Side effects: While these pills are all-natural, not all potential side effects are known and some users have complained of stomach issues. Also, since ACV is naturally acidic, you should avoid them if you suffer from heartburn.

The user reviews of Apple Cider Vinegar pills are mixed. While some users have seen an improvement after a couple of months in their weight loss journey, others claim they have done nothing for them.

Choosing the Best Weight Loss Pills

Choosing the top weight loss pill is a little daunting, considering the abundance of products out there. A way to know if a diet pill brand is going to be effective for you is by looking at its ingredients. Most products contain caffeine and another type of thermogenic aids, which some may be sensitive to.

If that’s the case, avoid these ingredients, and opt for natural, herbal weight loss tablets with ingredients you can understand, which are better for your health. To avoid any side effects, ensure that you aren’t allergic to any of the ingredients and read other user reviews to see their experience with the product.

Price is another critical factor. Some weight-loss medications are expensive. Therefore, before choosing a brand, it’s important to know how many tablets you get for the price you pay. Most brands count on people taking them a month in and out. Therefore, the bottles usually come with 60+ capsules, depending on the dosage.

Companies like LeanBean offer a money-back guarantee as well. That’s an important factor to look out for, mostly if you’ve spent a ton of money on weight loss pills and supplements that aren’t effective.

Understanding the Different Types of Weight Loss Pills

Appetite Suppressants

Appetite suppressants help people control their body weight by curbing hunger or making the individual feel full. You can buy these suppressants over the counter or as a prescription drug. These diet pills shouldn’t be consumed long-term but are a great way to jump-start your diet.

Thermogenic Pills

Thermogenic aids aim to boost your metabolism and promote fat burning when paired with a healthy, low-fat diet. Usually, the ingredients responsible for this are capsaicin, caffeine, and green tea. These increase the adrenaline level in our body, which stimulates the release of fatty acids in your bloodstream, which also gives you a boost of energy.

Carb Blockers

Not to be mistaken for fat blockers like Alli Orlistat, carb blockers function by preventing all the calories from being absorbed when consuming carbohydrates. They essentially block specific enzymes needed for digesting simple carbs found in processed foods like desserts, soda, and dairy products.

Weight Loss Supplements: Frequently Asked Questions

Are Non-Prescription Weight Loss Pills Safe?

Most prescription weight loss drugs are Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, and therefore, safe to take when paired with a healthy diet and moderate exercise.

However, over-the-counter weight loss medication must be taken with care, especially for individuals who suffer from blood pressure issues, as they may cause ill side effects. It’s important to study the user reviews carefully before purchasing or seek medical advice if unsure.

Do Diet Pills Have Side Effects?

Some diet medications, such as thermogenic aids, can have potential side effects. It’s crucial to carefully read about the supplements before buying them to make sure you aren’t allergic to anything.

You may be worried after reading about the potential side effects from our top picks and other available options, but there’s no need! You might feel a little strange for the first day or two, but once your system gets used to the pills, you should be good to go.

However, bear in mind that if you have any preexisting conditions or allergies to check with your doctor if these tablets are in fact suitable for you. Additionally, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, steer clear of thermogenic aids and other stimulants, as they have high caffeine content. Always contact a medical healthcare professional if you’re feeling unwell for long periods of time.

How and When Should I Take Weight Loss Pills?

Before investing in weight loss medication, it’s important to already have a relatively healthy lifestyle in place, focusing on a clean diet and regular exercise. No weight loss drug will act as a miracle cure unless you already practice healthy weight management.

Depending on the amount of fat you wish to burn, there are plenty of weight loss supplements out there with a different purpose in mind. For example, Alli Orlistat should be taken three times a day during or over an hour after a meal.

Which Type of Weight Loss Supplement is Best?

The top weight loss medications are difficult to find, as it depends on the individual’s health, current weight, lifestyle and if they’re overweight.

For example, thermogenic aids are a good option for a regular gym-goer who already has experience with similar products. In contrast, fat blockers like Alli Orlistat are suitable for those struggling with weight loss.

Prescription weight loss tablets are also available to those who struggle to burn fat and are often approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What Can Doctors Prescribe for Weight Loss?

Doctors can also prescribe other weight management drugs in more severe cases.

Orlistat: They work as fat-blockers, and you can buy them over-the-counter. They are also approved for long-term use.

Naltrexone HCl and Bupropion: These two prescription weight loss drugs are also approved to treat depression, together with weight loss. They work by suppressing your appetite.

Phentermine and Topiramate: These are powerful appetite suppressants prescribed by doctors. People suffering from glaucoma or any heart issues aren’t able to take these.

Bear in mind that these are the most potent fat loss pills and supplements out there and should only be taken if prescribed by a doctor.

What Weight Loss Pill Can I Take to Lose Belly Fat?

The top weight management drug for belly fat depends on the individual. If you’re only a few pounds overweight and wish to tackle the last few stubborn pounds, then PhenQ can help you lose weight healthily and effectively.

Best Weight Loss Pills: The Takeaway

Weight loss medication is a great way to supplement your diet; However, if you’re suffering from obesity or any other health issues, such as high blood pressure, it’s essential to contact a doctor before deciding on which brand to take.

Otherwise, we highly recommended our top picks as a way to supplement your weight loss journey and effectively burn calories. We found PhenQ the most effective fat loss tool, which also contains all the necessary vitamins and minerals to ensure you’re in good health.

We hope you were able to find a brand that suits you. Thanks for reading.

FDA disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

-

About Sponsored Content: This content was paid for by an advertiser. McClatchy’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.