12 Best CBD Oils for Pain Relief, Anxiety, and More (Top CBD Companies of 2021)

Getting relaxing pain relief without a high may sound too good to be true—but with CBD, it’s possible.

To show you the truly best CBD oils on the market, I’ve chosen to focus on high-quality, third-party tested oils that actually work.

The perfect CBD for you will depend on your needs. I’ve broken these reviews down into categories, so you can ensure that you find a product that works for you.

12 Best CBD Oils: First Look

First Look at the Top 4:

Runner Ups:

The ideal product for you depends on what you want the product for. With that in mind, here are the top products for a variety of issues!

1. NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum - Best CBD Oil for Joint Pain and Anxiety

Pros

▪ Organic ingredients

▪ Whole-plant extract

▪ Transparent process

Cons

▪ Contains a small amount of THC

▪ Larger bottles can cost $400+

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 60 mg/mL

▪ Dosage: Variable Bottle sizes: 300, 900, 1800, 3000, 6000 mg

With 22,000+ customer reviews averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars, NuLeaf Naturals is a crowd favorite. Its hemp seed oil formula may alleviate a wide spectrum of issues, from insomnia to joint pain to anxiety.

NuLeaf Naturals is transparent about their process, explaining it in detail on their website. Their hemp is grown in Colorado, with the company overseeing and quality controlling at every step in the production process.

Though NuLeaf Naturals’ products may cost slightly more at larger amounts, their smallest bottle, 300mg, only costs $38.50.

2. Charlotte’s Web Max Strength - Most Potent CBD Oil

Pros

▪ Flavor choices

▪ CO2 extracted

▪ Whole-plant extracts

Cons

▪ Larger bottles cost $200+

▪ Contains a small amount of THC

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 60 mg per mL

▪ Dosage: .5 mL (30mL bottle), 1mL (100mL bottle)

▪ Bottle sizes: 30 mL, 100mL

Offering their oils in Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, and Orange Blossom, Charlotte’s Web provides a tasty way to get CBD. They use an environmentally-friendly process to extract the oil, using U.S. grown hemp.

Some customers found that the Charlotte’s Web CBD oils did not affect them as much as they’d hoped. To ensure the correct dosage, start with a lower dose of the Charlotte’s Web product and gradually increase it.

3. Medterra - Best THC Free CBD Oil

Pros

▪ THC free

▪ Laboratory tested

▪ Family brand

Cons

▪ Different potency calculations

▪ Some customers may need higher doses

Specs

▪ Type: Tincture

▪ Potency: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 3000 mg (per bottle)

▪ Dosage: 1mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 30mL

When you can’t tolerate or test positive for THC, Medterra is a great choice. Offering products with an MCT oil base (MCT oil is derived from coconuts), the company guarantees that their products are THC-free.

Because the company labels potencies according to bottle, rather than mL, you will need to divide by dosage to get a comparable potency. For example, the 500mg potency offers around 17 mg of CBD per mL.

Some customers found that Medterra’s oils were not strong enough for them. If you have a high tolerance, you can begin with a higher potency or increase your dosage gradually

4. FAB CBD Natural Full Spectrum - Best CBD Oil for Focus and Vitality

Pros

▪ Variety of flavors

▪ Third-party tested

▪ Full spectrum CBD oil

Cons

▪ Contains a small amount of THC

▪ Different potency calculations

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 300, 600, 1200, 2400 mg (per bottle)

▪ Dosage: .5mL or 1mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 30mL

Offered in Citrus, Mint, Natural, Berry, and Vanilla, this full-spectrum product is made from Colorado-grown hemp and third-party tested. While FAB’s product aims to offer relaxation, it may also increase vitality: the perfect combination for focus.

Calculating serving size can be slightly tricky with FAB CBD, as they list potency by the bottle, not by mL. For example, their 1200mL bottle offers 40mg/mL in 1mL doses, but this drops to 20mg/mL in .5mL doses.

5. Absolute Nature Full Spectrum - Best CBD Oil for Pets







Pros

▪ Organic ingredients

▪ Guaranteed potency

▪ Safe for pets

Cons

▪ Complex dosage by weight

▪ Contains a small amount of THC

Spec

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 16.9 mg/ml

▪ Dosage: Variable

▪ Bottle sizes: 500 mg

A full-spectrum product for animals, Absolute Nature is designed to help your pets relax and relieve their pain. The potency of this product is on the low-medium level, ensuring you can precisely dose your furry friend with the minimum effective amount.

However, you should always check with their vet before dosing them and carefully follow the dosing guidelines on the website.

6. Cornbread Comfort Bundle - Best Hemp CBD Oil for Energy and Sleep







Pros

▪ AM/PM combination

▪ 30-day guarantee

▪ Improves sleep

Cons

▪ Contains small amounts of THC

▪ Minimal options

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 25 (regular) or 50 (extra-strength) mg/mL

▪ Dosage: 1 mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 750, 1500 mg

“How can a CBD product be good for energy AND sleep?” you may wonder. Cornbread Hemp can do this because they bundle their daytime formula (AM) with their nighttime formula (PM) to ensure that you use the ideal formula for either energy or sleep.

There aren’t many choices in the Cornbread Hemp bundle, which only comes in 750 mg or 1500 mg. However, because you already get two bottles, you can experiment with the dosages on either strength to get them right.

7. Spruce Max Potency - Best Strong CBD Oil for Pain Relief







Pros

▪ Organic ingredients

▪Third-party tested

▪Graduated dropper

Cons

▪ Contains small amounts of THC

▪ May be too strong for new users

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 80 mg/mL (2400mg/30mL)

▪ Dosage: 1mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 30mL

With 80mg in each mL, Spruce CBD is among the strongest available products on the market. However, new users may want to consider Spruce’s (cheaper) 750mg CBD to start, as the 2400mg bottle may be too strong for them.

With a clearly marked dropper, Spruce CBD ensures you can get a precise dosage. Prices are low for this level, at $269 a bottle, but you can subscribe to receive multiple orders for a 15% discount.

8. Seabedee Full Spectrum - Best Extra Strength CBD Oil for Stress







Pros

▪ Vanilla or peppermint flavor

▪ Subscription plan

▪ Lowers stress

Cons

▪ Contains small amounts of THC

▪ Different potency calculations

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 1500, 3000 mg (per bottle)

▪ Dosage: Variable

▪ Bottle sizes: 30 mL

While many companies don’t offer flavored oils at all, Seabedee provides vanilla and peppermint, both of which claim to help lower stress.

Offered in 1500mg and 3000mg bottles, the product requires careful calculations to get the serving right. However, the company offers a dropper guide on their website to how much you should take each week, particularly if you are new to CBD products.

9. Sunsoil Unflavored Drops - Best CBD Oil for Beginners





Pros

▪ Unflavored

▪ Low price point

▪ Subscription program

Cons

▪ Low CBD content

▪ Contains small amounts of THC

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 10 mg/mL

▪ Dosage: 1 mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 60 mL

If you’re new to trying CBD products, Sunsoil is the best place to start. Their low price point ($30 for 60 mL, twice the amount most other companies offer) makes their product accessible to many people.

While the amount per dose is low, this is ideal for new users. Keep in mind that you can gradually increase it. The company also offers a 20 mg/mL product if you want to begin with a higher dose right away.

10. Vital Plan Full Spectrum - Best Organic CBD Hemp Oil

Pros

▪ Organic ingredient

▪ Ethically farmed

▪ Money-back guarantee

Cons

▪ Contains small amounts of THC

▪ No flavor choice

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 600 mg, 1200 mg (per bottle)

▪ Dosage: 1 mL

▪ Bottle sizes: 30 mL

Produced with selectively bred products that have been biodynamically farmed, Vital Plan’s CBD full spectrum hemp oil checks all of the organic boxes. The company even uses ladybugs instead of chemical pesticides!

The product only comes in peppermint. However, Vital Plan does offer a choice of potencies, with a 600 mg bottle offering 20 mg of CBD per mL and the 1200 mg bottle offering 40 mg per serving of 1 mL.

11. Zatural - Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Pros

▪ Free from THC

▪ Seven flavors

▪ 12 dosage/size combinations

Cons

▪ Complex dosing recommendations

▪ Flavors don’t suit everyone

Specs

▪ Type: Broad spectrum

▪ Potency: 10, 33.3, 50, or 100 mg/mL

▪ Dosage: Variable

▪ Bottle sizes: 1, 2, or 4 oz (30, 60, 120 mL)

If you want a broad-spectrum CBD product with a huge amount of choice for potency, dosage, and bottle size, Zatural’s a great bet. They offer three different bottle sizes of four different potencies.

With such a wide variety of choices, the dosage can be complicated. To help, Zatural includes a dosage guide by body weight on their website.

Several customer reviews mentioned negative reactions to the coffee and peppermint flavors. However, the overall feedback was positive about the taste of Zatural’s oils.

12. Lazarus Naturals - Best CBD Tincture (High Potency)







Pros

▪ Starts at $24

▪ Organic ingredients

▪ All-natural, vegan and gluten-free

Cons

▪ Contains a small amount of THC

▪ Dosage adjustments may be needed

Specs

▪ Spectrum: Full

▪ Potency: 50 mg/mL

▪ Dosage: Variable

▪ Bottle sizes: 750, 3000, 6000 mg

While the entry price to Lazarus Naturals’ cheapest CBD tincture is low ($24 for the 15 mL bottle), the real value comes in getting a larger bottle: with 6000 mg, the 120mL bottle still only costs $120, or two cents per mg CBD.

Because Lazarus Naturals’ CBD tinctures are full-spectrum products, they are likely to contain trace amounts of THC. If you are looking for a product with no THC, choose a broad-spectrum option instead.

Understanding the Different Types of CBD Oils

When you shop for oils, you’ll notice that they fall into four main categories:

CBD Isolate

Tinctures

Full spectrum oil

Broad spectrum oil

CBD isolates are pure; they don’t contain any other compounds like cannabinoids, terpenes, or fatty acids. Because of this, most companies sell CBD isolate in powder form.

CBD tinctures contain CBD suspended in alcohol.

“Spectrum” refers to how much other cannabinoids like THC appear in the product. I’ll explain full- and broad-spectrum products below.

What Are Full Spectrum CBD Oils?

A full spectrum CBD product contains the full variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids that occur naturally in the whole cannabis plant and thus the hemp extract. This includes small amounts of THC (less than 0.3 THC by percent).

These compounds have strong medicinal qualities, including anti-inflammatory properties.

A broad-spectrum oil, on the other hand, limits the compounds from the cannabis plant hemp extract, excluding THC. This means that drug tests for marijuana won’t turn out positive.

What’s the Difference between CBD Oils vs. Tinctures?

The difference is the material in which they’re suspended. A CBD oil uses oils, like hemp seed oil, as its base. A CBD tincture uses alcohol as theirs.

This leads to different properties. A CBD tincture maintains its potency longer and can be combined with food. On the other hand, oil is easier to vape. The tastes also vary, with tinctures being easier to flavor.

CBD Oil Health Benefits

Research on CBD oil is relatively recent but has already proven promising. Studies have shown that CBD oil can help reduce insomnia, anxiety, joint pain and overall well-being.

Buying Guide: How to Choose the Best CBD Oil

No matter how great CBD products are, they won’t be for everyone. Take these factors into consideration before making your purchase.

Consider What You Want It For: CBD has a variety of benefits: as an anti-inflammatory, for pain relief, to relax, even to calm pets. However, it’s key to know what you want it for before you begin.

If you want to experiment with CBD for the first time, you’ll want a lower potency formula than somebody who wants maximum strength CBD. Similarly, the ideal CBD product for someone who can’t test THC-positive will be very different from the best product for someone looking to help their dog’s arthritis pain.

Type and Potency: Using the above categories, choose the best type of CBD for you. For example, a tincture is better if you hate the taste of hemp, while an oil is better if you want to vape.

Evaluate your potency needs carefully. A total beginner to taking CBD should start with a low potency of 10 mg/mL and gradually work their way up. However, if you’ve used lower-potency products and found little effect in the past, using a higher strength (think 1,000 mg+) may be right for you.

Remember, you can always take additional doses of a lower potency product, but you can’t “untake” a higher potency dosage!

Check for Third-Party Testing: Third-party testing means that the product has been independently reviewed. Independent laboratories test products for their potency and purity and provide written lab results.

Don’t trust a site’s own guarantees about the quality of their oils unless they can back up their claims with third-party lab results.

Quality, Organic Cannabis: Organic oils are far better for your health, as they use pure ingredients without chemical pesticides. While this can raise the price tag slightly, it’s worth it to get a high-quality CBD oil instead of a cheaper alternative that is, at best, ineffective, or at worst, dangerous.

Additional Ingredients: When it comes to CBD oil, remember that the fewer ingredients, the better. The best-quality products contain just the CBD and the oil base. They may add flavoring for a third ingredient.

If a CBD oil has dozens of ingredients listed, it’s very likely not pure. It may contain toxins like heavy metals.

Flavor: This varies extensively according to taste, so check the options before ordering. Some people dislike the taste of hemp and prefer a flavored product, while others enjoy the natural, earthy flavors.

Top CBD Oils: Your Questions Answered

Is CBD Oil Right For Me?

These oils have many benefits. However, they are not a cure-all. It’s best to research each product thoroughly and read reviews from verified customers before making a purchase.

Is CBD Oil Safe?

According to the Mayo Clinic, CBD is “often well-tolerated,” though they note that product purity is an important consideration. This does not mean that the oil has been medically reviewed by written sources for all purposes, though. It’s a good idea to check with your doctor before adding CBD to your routine.

Can CBD Oil Help Sexually?

The research is divided on this. One study found it reduced male sex drive, while others have found that it can increase the libido, primarily by reducing anxiety.

Further studies are ongoing. In the meantime, experimenting on your own can help you decide if the product has positive sexual effects for you!

Where Can You Buy CBD Oil?

While CBD boutiques are increasingly common, the best place to buy CBD oil is online. There are so many options when it comes to oils that it’s important to compare products in terms of production methods, bases (like hemp oil), price, purity, dosage, and potency. It’s also important to consider which products are best for certain conditions.

Most stores will have an extremely limited range of products to compare. By shopping online, you can review many more options to find the one that is best for you.

Selecting The Best CBD Oil For You: Takeaways

Taking CBD oil can have great health and wellness benefits. However, it’s key to pick a product (like NuLeaf Naturals) that’s organically produced, third-party tested, and customer-reviewed.

This way, you can ensure that you’re putting high-quality CBD into your body, avoiding toxins like heavy metals.

Have you tried CBD products before? What worked for you?

