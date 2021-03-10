8 Best Adult Dating Sites, Apps, and Platforms for Hooking Up Tonight

Looking for one night stands instead of happily ever afters?

The internet has got hundreds of options, but most ‘hookup sites’ lack enough real members to deliver any real late night excitement.

So for this post, we did our research and found the 8 best hookup platforms with the MOST members. These sites are perfect for skipping the games and getting lucky in as few swipes as possible.

Here’s an overview of the sites we’ll cover in our review:

Best 100% free hookup site - Reddit Dirty R4R Largest number of users - Tinder Best for swingers and threesomes - AdultFriendFinder Best for a sure thing - Ashley Madison Best female to male ratio - Seeking Best for women - Bumble Best for casual dating - Hinge Best for gay hookups - Grindr

Hookup Sites 101

It’s important to realize that no hookup site can guarantee that you’ll find someone to hook up with (not as long as they’re reputable, at least). However, some are better geared towards casual encounters than others for a few reasons.

One is the size of the user base. It’s simple math — the more options you have, the better chance you’ll have of finding someone to hook up with.

Another is the ease of use. You want a site that makes it as quick and easy as possible to weed through all your potential matches so that you can find someone you’re truly interested in.

Finally, you also want a site that allows people to be clear as to what they want. You’re not going to have much luck finding NSA sex if everyone else is looking for a soul mate.

The Best Sex Dating Sites Reviewed

1. Reddit Dirty R4R — Best 100% Free Hookup Site

Pros

Free to use

Welcoming to all ages and orientations

Works like traditional dating app

Lots of daily traffic

Cons

Not ideal for rapid hookups

Difficult to stand out

Chances are you already spend several hours a week browsing Reddit anyway, so why not find a hookup while you’re at it? That’s the idea behind the R4R personals subreddit.

It works like just about any other subreddit, in that nearly anyone can post. All you do is list a few things about yourself and the person you’re looking for, and then you let nature take its course.

It’s all completely free, so you don’t have to worry about spending money to get some action. However, there’s no way to artificially stand out — you can’t pay to boost your posts or anything, and spamming the forums is frowned upon.

The posts are fairly tame in general (although they do have a dirty version you can use if you want something more explicit). Think of it as a traditional online dating app — you’ll have to start slow and work your way up to the good stuff.

They have people of all ages and orientations posting, and over 10,000 people view the subreddit every day, so you have a good chance of catching someone’s eye.

2. AdultFriendFinder — Best Site Dedicated to Only Hookups

Pros

Completely geared towards sex

Great for sexting

Virtually every kink is represented

Easy to find people into same things you are

Free to sign up

Cons

Not ideal for finding a lasting relationship

Full of ads

Everybody needs a friend — but the ones you’ll make on AdultFriendFinder are naughtier than usual. After all, it’s right there in the name.

They assume you’re there for one reason, and one reason only: to hook up. If you’re looking to forge a long-lasting love connection, this isn’t the place.

That lets you skip any pretense as to why you’re there and get down to the nitty-gritty in no time.

It’s a great place to find your next one night stand or sexting partner.

The site doesn’t try to match you with people, so you’ll have to handle the introductions on your own. What it does do, however, is make it easy to find people who share your kinks and interests, so you won’t waste time chasing after someone who will ultimately disappoint you (and virtually every kink and interest is represented here).

AdultFriendFinder isn’t perfect — it’s full of ads, for one thing — but if you want to get laid ASAP, it’s the best way to make that happen. It’s free to sign up and look around, but if you want to enter chat rooms with people, make videos, or do other fun things, you’ll have to pay $20 a month for a premium membership.







3. Tinder — Largest Hookup App

Pros

Tons of users to interact with

Easy to use

Can find lots of hookups for free

Cons

Matches aren’t always very exact

Very appearance-focused

No control over who you’re presented with

Tinder is the current big dog in the dating space, and it sometimes seems like anyone and everyone is on it. That’s a big part of the appeal, of course — you won’t lack for potential matches.

All of those people can be overwhelming, though, and many people make a sport out of swiping through as many as possible. As a result, any matches you make can be less than perfectly-curated, to say the least.

It’s all free, though, so swiping as much as you want won’t cost you a dime. It’s incredibly easy, too — just look at their pic and swipe accordingly. You can upgrade to a paid subscription if you like, but it’s not essential to find a match.

This makes it very appearance-focused, as many people don’t even bother reading profiles before making a decision. That’s good news if you’re looking for a hookup (and if you’re attractive, of course).

You also don’t have any control over who you’re presented with, so you may have to swipe for a while before you find someone you think you’d click with.

4. Ashley Madison — The “Affair” Hookup Site

Pros

Users have strong incentive to be discreet

Free for women to use

Site weeds out fakes well

Great for getting laid on the road

Cons

May not be the most moral choice

Expensive for men to use

You don’t have to worry about your partner becoming overly attached if you meet them on Ashley Madison — after all, they’re already attached to someone else.

That’s right, Ashley Madison is geared towards married people looking to have an affair. That may be off-putting to some, but if the morality of the situation doesn’t bother you, then you can find some incredible partners on here.

As you might expect, though, women rule the roost here, and they have their pick of partners — but isn’t that true of most dating sites? Like many other sites, women can sign up and use the site for free — but men have to pay, often as much as $50 per month.

The good news is that the site makes it easy to find ladies who might be open to some fun, as the verified profiles weed out the fakes and catfishes.

Ashley Madison is a great choice for travelers, as it makes it easy to find hookups on the road. That makes sense, of course, as many of their users won’t want to run the risk of being spotted while on a date.

5. Seeking — Best for Female to Male Ratio of Any Sex Site

Pros

Best bet for guaranteed action

Men have as much power as women

Search function makes filtering easy

More women than men

Cons

Hookups are transactional in nature

Lots of fakes and prostitutes

For some people, the fun of using a hookup site lies in the thrill of the chase. For others, they want to know that they’ll be getting some tonight.

Seeking is designed for the latter group.

Seeking was created to match a sugar daddy with a sugar baby, so as long as you have enough scratch, you’ll get lucky on the site. This is one of the few sites where the man holds all the cards (granted, they’re credit cards, but still).

In fact, women may even compete with you, as they outnumber men on the site. It’s free for a woman to join (and they even get a premium membership if they use a .edu email address).

You may want to stick to those premium memberships, though, because you’ll get hit up by scammers, prostitutes, and fakes on a regular basis. It’s easy enough to sidestep them, though, as they have an extremely detailed search function.

Of course, like Ashley Madison, this site may trigger any delicate sensibilities you may have. You’re also unlikely to find lasting love, as it’s geared towards hookups of a more transactional nature.

6. Bumble — Best Hookup App that Gives Women the Ultimate Control

Pros

Very safe for women

Intuitive interface

Video chat feature available

Swiping makes things easier

Cons

Profiles are thin

Other relationship options get in the way

While women technically hold the power on most dating sites, they can still be scary places. After all, a woman can only get so many unsolicited dick pics before they run screaming for the hills.

Bumble aims to change all that with one simple twist: only women are allowed to initiate contact. Men can’t reach out to anyone who hasn’t first expressed interest in them.

The interface is one of the best to use, as it relies on swiping to express interest or dismissal. There’s also a video chat feature that lets you get to know the other person before you meet in the flesh.

All of this should make women more comfortable — which can make them more likely to be open to a one night stand. However, they don’t let you put much in your profile, so you’ll have to work a little harder during the meet-and-greet phase.

Also, the hookup app has options for making friends or business acquaintances. While these are nice, they only get in the way when you have something else in mind.

7. Hinge — Dating App Often Used for Hooking Up

Pros

Encourages deep dives into profiles

Allows users to provide background into pictures

Standouts feature highlights compatible matches

Good for casual relationships

Cons

Designed for millennials

Requires more work up-front

Not ideal for alternative relationships

If you aren’t looking for just a one-off, but you’d rather have a steady-yet-casual relationship, Hinge is the way to go. It requires a little more work up-front, but the matches are generally better than many other sites.

Rather than just basing your decision on a single picture, the site encourages you to dig deeper into their profiles. You can still look at photos, of course, but you can also add anecdotes or background to help break the ice.

The site tries to spark romance on its own as well. They have a “standouts” feature in which the site highlights 10 different users a day that they think you’d be interested in based on your previous activity. It’s a little creepy, as it feels like Big Brother is playing matchmaker on your behalf, but it’s also effective.

It’s all geared towards younger users, specifically millennials, so older users may feel left out. You may also struggle to find matches if you’re into non-traditional relationships, but everyone else should find lots of options quickly.

8. Grindr — Best for Gay Hookups

Pros

Allows you to find people in close proximity to you

Fantastic for finding casual sex partners

Millions of users make it easy to find someone

Profiles are very up-front about what they’re looking for

Cons

Weighted towards urban areas

May promote unhealthy sexual attitudes

Profiles are fairly sparse

Grindr is so good at what it does that it’s practically a punchline — but the simple fact of the matter is that, if you’re a gay man looking for casual sex, Grindr is one of the best places to look.

Grindr is the rare sex dating site that understands that while things like fetishes and compatibility matter with hookups, what’s truly important is proximity.

The site offers all the basic matching info that you’ll find on other dating sites, but it also lets you know who’s in your immediate vicinity. So, if you just want to get your rocks off and aren’t terribly particular about who you do it with, Grindr will show you the path of least resistance to the Promised Land.

There are literally millions of men on the app, so you shouldn’t lack for partners, regardless of where you might be. You’ll undoubtedly have more luck in urban areas, but you can find people to play with in small towns, too.

All those men are very up-front in what they’re looking for as well. You’ll know right away if you’re in for a one-off or not. The profiles are very simple, though, so don’t expect to learn enough about them to give yourself a clear picture of who you’ll be sleeping with.

You can also use it to find a long-term partner, of course, and many guys do. However, the siren song of the hookup is hard to resist, so expect to use it for casual sex more often than not. That could ultimately deter you from even looking for a relationship, in which case the hookup app is more trouble than it’s worth.

FAQs for Best Hookup Sites

Are hookup sites and apps safe?

They’re as safe as you make them. The reputable hookup sites (like the ones shown above) will keep any financial or personal data you give them private, so you only have to be concerned with what information you share with your potential hookups.

When it comes to meeting people, the typical rules apply: meet for the first time in public, don’t give away too much personal information, tell someone else who you’ll be with and where, etc.

Do I have to pay to use a hookup site?

That depends on two things: the site and your gender.

Some sites charge members to use them while others don’t, and pretty much every site offers premium packages with features that regular users don’t have access to. You don’t necessarily have to use those features, but they do increase your odds of success.

Also, since women are the lifeblood of any dating site, most hookup sites allow ladies to use them for free. Men will have to pay for the privilege of trying to get lucky.

Which Hookup Website or App Will You Be On?

If you want to have some fun tonight, then getting on a hookup site is a great way to do it. The best hookup sites make it easy to find a partner who’s just as eager to get down as you are.

Finding an attractive, willing partner is as easy as logging on to the site of your choice and swiping accordingly — so what are you waiting for?

-

