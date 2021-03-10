5 Best Psychic Reading Services of 2021: Our Favorite Sites for Consulting Psychics Online

SPONSORED CONTENT

Everyone wants to know what their future holds. But using an untrustworthy site to connect with a psychic can be a waste of time at best and dangerous at worst. However, experts on the best psychic websites can help you make the most of your talents and choose the best path.

In this article, I’ll explain which sites to choose for experts with real talent. Then, I’ll examine what you should consider before your psychic reading online.

5 Best Psychic Reading Sites

Best Overall - Kasamba Best for Love Readings - Keen Best Readings by Phone - AskNow Best for Tarot Card Readings - PsychicSource Best Video Call Reading - Oranum

1. Kasamba – Best Psychic Reading Service of 2021





Pros

20+ years’ experience

Psychic readings by phone, chat, and email

3 minutes free per psychic

$1.99-$20+ per minute

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee for first reading only

If you’re new to online psychic readings or looking to explore your options, Kasamba has dozens of psychics with different specialties. These range from general psychic readings to more specific readings with tools ranging from horoscopes to tarot cards.

The free psychic trial offer Kasamba provides also gives you the chance to find the best psychic readers at no cost. Unlike other sites, which limit free minutes to the first psychic you consult, Kasamba’s offer applies to each new guide you try.

Kasamba’s psychics start at a low price point, charging $1.99 per minute. However, those with more experience can be expensive, charging upwards of $20 per minute. Because of this, it’s key to select a reader who you can afford after the free trial to avoid disappointment.

The site reflects confidence in their readers with their satisfaction guarantee. After your first reading, you can get a refund of up to $50 if you are unhappy with it.

2. Keen – Good for Love Readings

Pros

20+ years’ experience

Psychic readings by email, phone, and chat

Free 3 minutes

$1.99-$9.99+ per minute

Cons

Intro offer for one session only

When you need a psychic who uses astrology, Keen provides the widest range of advisors with relevant subspecialties. Not only do they have a dozen readers who can provide general astrological readings, but they also have others who specialize in Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic astrology.

The psychic reading service also provides a number of free articles and resources for clients. Their horoscopes are a particular benefit. Not only do they provide daily readings for each sign, but they also give monthly and yearly overviews of what to expect.

Keen offers 3 minutes free for new clients, which is common among psychic websites. After these minutes are up, you will need to pay to continue your reading. Keen’s starting prices are low, but charges for more popular and experienced readers can be above $9.99 a minute. Note that the free minutes only apply to the first psychic you consult.

3. AskNow – Best Medium Readings and Phone Readings

Pros

15+ years’ experience

Psychic readings by chat and phone

$1/min package, 5 minutes free

$3.99-$13+ per minute

Cons

No video or email options

AskNow connects you to dozens of psychic readers with medium talents. In other words, they channel guidance from the spirit world, including from loved ones who have passed on. Their top mediums are among the most renowned on the web, including Medium Jozette, a Master psychic with 30 years’ experience.

AskNow’s psychics work only by phone and chat, which can be frustrating for those who want to work with a medium via video or email.

Unlike other sites, AskNow offers free minutes only when you buy an introductory package. However, these packages are heavily discounted, at $1 per minute. Furthermore, the minutes are with an Elite or Master psychic, who generally charges more than a Top-Rated psychic.

However, when your introductory minutes are up, you will need to decide whether to stay with the more expensive reader or switch to one that charges less. This can provide a bumpier experience for your reading.

4. Psychic Source – Best Tarot Readings

Pros

30+ years’ experience

Psychic readings by phone, chat, and video

$1.00/min package, 3 minutes free

$4.99-$14.99 per minute

Cons

Higher introductory rates

Psychic Source has more than 150 psychics who specialize in love life readings. Among these psychics, you can search for those who use particular tools, like angel cards, crystals, or astrology. You can also filter them according to their psychic reading style.

In addition to phone and online chat readings, the website also connects people to psychics who do love readings by video and Facebook. Keep in mind that not all psychics use all methods, though.

Like AskNow, Psychic Source provides free minutes only when you purchase a package. After that, their lowest rates are slightly higher than other sites’, beginning at $4.99 per minute. However, this does make their introductory offer a good choice for people who only have one or two questions to answer, as the discount you get is higher.

5. Oranum – Best Online Readings by Video

Pros

10 years’ experience

Online psychic readings by video

1-3 minutes free (9.99 credits)

Packages from $35.99 for 27.99 credits

Cons

Credit system can be confusing

Oranum is a video-only psychic website. This means that each psychic does readings exclusively by video chat. For tarot card readings, in which the images and symbols on each card are highly important, this is a serious advantage because you can also see it for yourself.

Oranum has more than a hundred tarot card readers on their site. This is a benefit in that it gives you a huge range of options. However, if you are new to tarot readings, it can be overwhelming to sort through. The website has limited filtering options.

In comparison to other sites, which charge per minute, Oranum uses a credit system. You get 9.99 free credits when you sign up, which can be as little as one free minute with a more expensive psychic or as much as three free minutes with a less expensive reader.

Psychic Reading FAQs

Psychics all use their intuition to tap into your energy and the energy surrounding your question. However, they do this in different ways, using a variety of skills and tools.

The “Clairs”

The six “clairs” talents refer to heightened senses a psychic has. These senses help them answer questions and provide unique insight into situations.

Clairvoyants see symbols and visions.

Clairaudients hear voices or noises.

Clairsentients feel others’ emotions. Similarly, they may have strong gut reactions to particular questions or people.

Clairalience is smelling scents that aren’t there, like perfumes. This can help them identify the spirit who is guiding them.

Clairgustance is tasting something not present, like the favorite food of someone who has died.

Claircognizance is knowing something you normally wouldn’t have access to. This is when a fact just pops into your head.

Intuitive Psychics and Empaths

An intuitive psychic works to predict future events. They know instinctively what will happen. Consulting one can help you understand important circumstances you will face.

Empaths work by connecting to emotions. This means they can read your emotions, and they can also read the feelings of those connected to the situation you ask about. This also makes them good at clearing negative energy.

Consulting intuitives is best when your question concerns the future, while consulting empaths is best when your question concerns the present.

Intuitive psychics and empaths have insights that don’t require translation in the same way that the “clair” talents do. They rely on feelings and instincts instead of signs and symbols.

Mediums

Mediums tune into the energy of guides around them or the deceased. The personalities they channel can be their personal guides, angels, or someone their client is asking about. However, their willingness to channel unknown spits depends heavily on the psychic’s own preferences.

Astrology Psychics

Psychics who use astrology create charts based on your date and time of birth. These charts show where the planets were. Then, they compare these to the current and future placement of planets to predict events and trends in your life.

While an astrologer does not need to be psychic to be accurate, psychic astrologers provide an extra level of foresight about the future in their horoscope readings.

Cartomancy

Psychics, who use cartomancy, channel spiritual energies to answer your question with a particular deck of cards. These can vary from tarot cards to angel cards and other types of oracle cards.

The placement, symbols, and relationship of the cards they place then answer your question. A psychic who uses cartomancy, like a tarot card reader, can also show your current situation more generally.

Numerology

A numerologist will use your full name and date of birth to calculate key numbers. These show your life path, your talents and weaknesses, and other relevant information.

Then, a psychic using numerology can help guide you through current issues in your life by referencing these numbers and their particular significance for you.

IChing

An ancient Chinese oracle, the Iching is a fortune-telling method of throwing coins. The coins create specific patterns that correspond to hexagrams. These hexagrams and the particular lines that the oracle highlights then answer your question.

How Can You Get in Touch With an Online Psychic?

Common methods on the best psychic reading sites include:

phone readings

chat sessions

video chat

email readings

Facebook psychic consultations

Increasingly, phone readings can take place over the internet. Phone readings are different from live video readings because you do not see the online psychics.

For the vast majority of online psychic reading sites, including the best ones, you will need to register an account before getting a psychic reading. This may include inputting credit card or PayPal information, so read any introductory offer carefully. A free psychic reading generally lasts only a few minutes.

Are Psychic Readings Truthful?

They can be. Like any industry, there are “bad apples” hoping to take advantage of people. That’s why it’s important to use one of the best online psychic websites that are backed up by client reviews and years of business experience.

Ensure that your psychic is trustworthy by reading their client reviews before booking a reading. While not every psychic’s style is a good match for all people, the best psychics will have high ratings and reviews overall.

When you get a reading, listen to your intuition when it comes to the psychic. If they seem untrustworthy, cut your session short and report it to the website.

How Do I Find Websites with the Best Psychics?

When determining whether a psychic website is legitimate or not, people should look at a few key factors. These include how long it’s been in business, its number and quality of customer reviews, and whether it offers customer service and/or a satisfaction guarantee to people who are dissatisfied.

Legit psychic services will offer a way for people to get in touch after readings, as well as refund options.

Key Takeaways: The Best Psychic Reader Websites

When it comes to booking a psychic session, it’s important that you pick from the best online psychic reading sites. You want advice that will set you on the right path.

To find the best psychic readings online, look at the range of talents that psychic reading websites’ online psychics offer. Using a trial offer like the one on Kasamba can help you explore the tools and abilities that work best for you. Choosing a psychic with sufficient reviews is a great way to evaluate their abilities in advance.

Have you consulted a psychic for an online psychic reading before? What was your experience like?

-

About Sponsored Content: This content was paid for by an advertiser. McClatchy’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.