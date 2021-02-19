On the road with the ultra-luxe Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

A breathtakingly opulent cabin, full range of driver-assistance features and high-tech extras are part of the total package found in the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.

“This thing is an animal.”

While that rather blunt description may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the illustrious Maybach brand, in this case, the candid assessment made by my passenger was not a miscalculation.

Indeed, the model in question, the latest collaboration between two luxury juggernauts, is designed to make an impression. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the all-new, highly anticipated addition to the Mercedes-Maybach lineup, expanding the Maybach product portfolio with its first-ever SUV. Offering refined spaciousness, unparalleled comfort, and powerful V8 performance, the GLS 600 4MATIC represents the absolute pinnacle of SUV luxury, not to mention being one of the most not-to-be-missed driving experiences in the world.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach.

And drive we did. The ride from Miami to Tampa can normally be a bit tedious and boredom-inducing. Curiously, our own sojourn to the West Coast felt anything but dull. The ride was smooth, the drive easy, and the car just plain powerful. With the strength of 500 horsepower, drivers can expect a very flat accelerator curve for chauffeur mode, and transmission tuning with fewer gearshifts for smooth driving.

Power is sent to the road via the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, which has been enhanced to handle the V8 engine’s high torque. The particularly good gear-shifting comfort of the nine-speed automatic transmission is the result of extensive measures. These include the novel direct control system which enables short, barely perceptible gear changes. The combination of twin-turbine torsional damper and centrifugal pendulum technology in the torque converter ensures outstanding drive comfort. An additional, electric transmission oil pump is activated in start/stop operation, ensuring a basic supply to the control elements and actuators. The delay between the desire to move off and the vehicle’s actual movement is reduced by the electric transmission oil pump.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach.

Coming in at $160,500, the lofty vehicle boasts other exclusive key features including a custom-made Maybach grille, 4-seat cabin configuration with extended wheelbase highlighting generous head and legroom for added comfort, and e-active body control—an innovative, fully active suspension that delivers uncanny composure that ensures an exceptionally smooth ride with technology that can scan the road surface ahead. Technology plays a large role in the overall on-the-road experience of the GLS 600 4MATIC, being simple to navigate because of its state-of-the-art, high-tech features. This is a car that is as smart as it is sumptuous. The same smart technology will keep the GLS 600 in lane on multi-lane roads. Other notable features include an updated version of Mercedes’ PRE-SAFE PLUS, which now recognizes more potential impacts than ever before.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach.

Drivers and passengers with a keen eye for lavish extras will take note of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS’ refrigerator box in the rear cabin and champagne flute holders in the rear console. As if anyone lucky enough to be behind the wheel of this extraordinary vehicle needed more reason to call it the most luxurious ride of their lives. Champagne problems? Not in this super luxury class SUV.

Courtesy of Mercedes-Maybach.

Whether your driving adventures take you to local hotspots or across highways to distant destinations, the Mercedes-Maybach 600 4MATIC carries itself as elegantly as it carries its passengers. artfully and dynamically designed to inspire the eye while creating a leisurely and pleasurable driving experience. After all, unparalleled comfort and powerful performance are the calling cards of Maybach, a brand synonymous with modern luxury.