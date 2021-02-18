Ditch dull dinners for good. Spark your cooking creativity with Hungry Harvest

[Sponsored Content]

After months of home cooking, it’s easy to get stuck in a routine - purchasing the same ingredients can often lead to making the same recipes week after week. If you’re feeling like your dinnertime playlist could use a reboot, try refreshing your meal plan with fresh produce.

Hungry Harvest helps spark meal prep creativity with hand selected, hand delivered variety boxes of farm fresh fruits, vegetables, and pantry staples on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Available in a variety of sizes and options, including organic, you can get a new mix of produce each week or customize your order for free, mixing and matching to make sure you get just the right Harvest for the way you like to cook. Subscribers can also choose to be “surprised” by selecting one of our carefully curated boxes. Sometimes dinner time is more fun when you decide to cook based on what you have on hand instead of what you need in order to follow a recipe! Each no contact delivery is made using a team of local drivers and boxes start at just $15.

Plus, Hungry Harvest delivers fruits and vegetables that not only taste good but also do good. Every Harvest saves at least 10 pounds of produce from going to waste and helps support the work of local hunger-solving organizations like Lotus House in Miami, as well as Hungry Harvest’s own pandemic relief and food access initiatives. Since 2014, Hungry Harvest has reduced over 25 million pounds of food waste and donated or subsidized over 1.6 million pounds of produce to partner organizations and through our own food access programs.

Get the start of your next great meal delivered. Sign up now at hungryharvest.net and get 50% off your first Harvest with promo code: INDULGE50.