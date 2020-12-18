Chaya’s Craze Boards serves up holiday spirit through the art of charcuterie

Chaya Kenigsberg started with one order for the specialty meats and cheeses she sells through Chaya's Craze Boards, and soon had hundreds on hands. Read below for this Miami local's quarantine success story.

It’s Friday night and you arrive to the party, a bottle of Bordeaux in hand. After exchanging hellos with the evening’s hosts and pouring yourself a glass of wine, you walk past a group of fellow guests, searching for a bit of a nosh before engaging in the expected small talk and niceties.

Then you wake up and remember that it’s 2020. And there is no party with friends. Bah humbug!

Cheer up, you! Though this year may have dampened our holiday spirits a bit, those looking to celebrate the season can still arrange for a rockin’ holiday soirée, even if it’s only for a party of one. Simply remember the Golden Rule of get-togethers: all that is needed for a successful event of any kind is good music, wine and food — and that means a spectacular charcuterie board.

Beautifully laid out with artfully curated portions of prosciutto, salami and mortadella, triangle-shaped slices of manchego and gouda, colorful cornichons, olives and fresh fruit: the charcuterie board has gone beyond being a party staple to becoming a work of art for the person that puts it together. One such person, Chaya Kenigsberg, is redefining the term “inspo board” with the colorful and delicious creations she sells though Chaya’s Craze Boards, a business the Miami local started during this year’s quarantine.

Sweet Meats

Kenigsberg began with one customer and found herself organizing hundreds of orders in eight short weeks. One look at her Instagram account and it’s clear why. Kenigsberg’s keen eye for design is present in each of her kosher charcuterie and cheese boards, available in various sizes and filled with top quality, locally-sourced ingredients.

Each handcrafted Craze board consists of a different blend of a variety of meat and cheeses, fresh and dried fruit, vegetables, dips, nuts, and crackers (Chaya’s also offers gluten free, nut free and vegan options). Edible flowers add a whimsical, decorative touch that will make even the staunchest grinch smile.

Orders come in boxes that can be gift wrapped with a customizable cards (for the friend that is also partying solo, as well as those tossing the tinsel with a few close friends and family) and contactless delivery is available throughout all of South Florida. You can also choose to get your Craze board delivered in a wooden platter for a minimal extra charge.

Order your own at chayascrazeboards.com and get on board with having the tastiest holiday possible, bite by bite.