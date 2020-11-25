CGI Windows & Doors Recognizes Miami Hero Working to Feed the Homeless

Jarrel Strong knew how difficult it was to be homeless, so he did everything he could to give back during these challenging months. Strong once lived on the same streets in Overtown, Miami that he now works to provide basic resources such as food to the many people who live there.

Strong, who was just named the final CGI Hero in the CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength contest, felt that he had a duty to return to the same area where he once lived and help those who needed it most, taking inspiration from the people who had helped him. Over the past few months, Strong has provided meals for about 300 homeless people in the Overtown area. He started the idea by calling his family and friends and asking for simple donations, and they were all excited to lend a helping hand. So the 26-year-old created a plan to help. He has delivered food twice, and hopes to be able to do it again in December before Christmas.

“I get emotional when I see how many people are out there struggling with little-to-no resources,” said the Miami resident.

To feed hundreds, Strong chose items that would fit in his budget, such as pasta, green beans, and rolls. He purchased, cooked, and packed the meals in individual boxes with plastic utensils to go along with it. He was able to bring the food to three different locations on two separate occasions. The Miami-Dade Police Department saw him and his friends delivering the meals once and offered to donate gloves to help with their cause.

His mom, Penny Jones, nominated her son for the contest, describing him as the agent and beacon of hope that his community truly deserves.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Every time I have a plan or a thought, my mom pushes me to achieve that goal,” said Strong. “I am so thankful and grateful she considered me for this opportunity.”

Strong aspires to start his own foundation to continue to give back to the community. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law, and one day hopes to go to law school to work in criminal defense law.

“Even when dealing with the pandemic himself, Jarrel thought about others first and what he could do to help,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations, CGI’s parent company. “We continue to be inspired by all of the CGI Heroes and we are incredibly thankful for everything they, and everyone else who was nominated for the contest, have done.”

CGI Windows & Doors is proud to have recognized these local heroes who went above and beyond with the $2,000 prize. Read about the past winners of the CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength contest from Week 1, Week 2, and Week 3.