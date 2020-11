Read Next

Behind the nondescript façade of Pinkgun Gallery in the NoMi Art District lies a treasure trove of eccentric objets de désir dating from Art Deco to the 1990s. “I like to see the store as a mixture of ‘Sanford and Son’ and Bulgari in Singapore,” says proprietor and fashion designer Fernando Garcia in his rapid-fire patter, referencing the 1970s sitcom about fictional junk dealer Fred Sanford. “High-end crap with a bunch of crappy-crap. But in a good way.” The Bulgari store in Singapore? It’s based on a photograph a friend once sent him.

Such is the rarefied world of Pinkgun Gallery, a 1,200-square-foot space filled with a madcap assortment of vintage clothing and accessories, artwork, furniture and oversized display props. And hats. Lots of hats.