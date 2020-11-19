CGI Windows & Doors Celebrates Frontline Nurse with $2,000 Prize

When Demi Genao graduated from nursing school in December 2018, she knew she would be facing many ups and downs in her field. But nothing could have prepared her for the situation she found herself in only a year and a half later, fighting tirelessly on the frontlines against a global pandemic. Her selfless dedication to helping others both in and out of the hospital is what led her to win CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength contest’s $2,000 prize.

Genao, 25, was surprised to hear that she was nominated for the contest by her mother. Josefina Genao, 48, believed her daughter deserved the nomination because she was blown away by her incredible display of strength and selflessness during these challenging times.

“I remember one day when the pandemic first hit seeing her so tired, aching, and crying,” said Josefina. “But when I asked her to stay home, she said that she had to go and help, that she had to help make a difference. For someone to be so young and not even thinking about themselves, it made me so proud.”

Despite the unprecedented times in the healthcare field, Genao, who works as a registered nurse at Broward Health Medical Center, feels fulfilled in her career. Her favorite part about her job is connecting with her patients, who motivate and inspire her. While the pandemic has brought new challenges to the workplace, Genao is proud to work with her team to help people recover and reunite with their families.

“At work, we have something called a Code Happy,” said Genao. “Whenever we help a patient recover from COVID, no matter if they were sick in the ICU or just came for a fever, we play the song ‘Happy’ [by Pharrell Williams] throughout the halls. It’s really uplifting.”

Genao’s determination to help others extends outside her 12-hour shifts at the hospital. On her days off or after work, Genao can be found buying and delivering groceries for her grandparents and their friends.

“At first, I was just helping my grandparents get what they needed from the store, but soon I realized that their elderly friends may not have children or grandchildren living nearby to do the same,” said Genao. “So I asked my grandma if she had any other friends that needed food delivered to their homes, and it snowballed from there.”

Along with delivering groceries, Genao also brings her grandparents and their friends home-cooked meals with the help of her father, who is a firefighter in Miami-Dade. Her acts of kindness have also inspired her friends, who bring her trinkets and goods at the hospital to give to others in need.

“The tremendous job that our frontline workers are doing deserves recognition of its own, and the extra support that Demi provides to members of her family and local community is even more commendable,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations, CGI’s parent company. “It’s also wonderful to see how her thoughtfulness has inspired others to find ways to serve. Demi’s story is a perfect example of what our contest is all about.”

