CGI Windows & Doors Honors Four Local Heroes with $2,000 Cash Prizes

Do you know someone in South Florida who has gone above and beyond to help people during these challenging times? Miami-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is launching “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength,” a contest to recognize and reward these extraordinary individuals.

Starting October 22, individuals can nominate a deserving South Florida resident who has demonstrated a commitment to assisting others on the CGI website’s contest page. Every week for four weeks, a CGI Hero will be selected to win a $2,000 cash prize, just in time for the holiday season.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone, but across the nation, we have seen individuals demonstrate strength and compassion in the face of unprecedented adversity,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “Our team is honored to spotlight the support and encouragement provided by select Miami-Dade and Broward County residents who represent everyday heroes.”

Nominators must provide a short description of why the hero deserves recognition and a chance to win the cash prize. Examples may include someone who has volunteered at a food pantry, worked long hours at a hospital, or tutored a neighbor’s child.

While one winner will be chosen every week, the deadline for nominations is November 18. Contest winners will be notified by phone and announced on CGI’s Facebook page and other digital channels.

Nominees must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and be a U.S. resident of Miami-Dade or Broward County Florida. For full rules and regulations, visit https://cgiwindows.com/celebratingstrength.