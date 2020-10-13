‘MAZDA HEROES’ INVITES YOU TO SHARE A STORY OF A HERO IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Fifty Heroes Will be Acknowledged for Their Inspiring and Selfless Contributions and Awarded a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition

For its 100th anniversary, Mazda is honoring the human spirit by giving back to those who’ve given their all to their community. Mazda will select 50 deserving people nationwide and provide each hero with a special part of its history: a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

100th Anniversary Edition Series MX-5

Video stories can be submitted now through Oct. 25 at www.MazdaUSA.com/mazda-heroes for a chance to be honored as a Mazda Hero. Fifty individuals will be selected based on their demonstrated selfless acts, creative approaches, and contributions to community. Honorees will be announced beginning December 2.

From teachers going the extra mile to enhance distance learning, to community members sourcing PPE for others, there are countless examples of people across the country going above and beyond to support others without expecting anything in return. Mazda wants to honor these important acts of kindness, resilience and empathy.

“This year marks Mazda’s 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand’s unique heritage of trying to make things better,” Mazda of North America President Jeff Guyton said. “In April, we launched our Essential Car Care Program to give free oil changes and car cleaning to healthcare workers across the U.S. Throughout this initiative we heard how grateful our dealers and employees were to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day. This inspired us to develop the Mazda Heroes program, which will honor individuals supporting communities and share their stories in a moment when people desire inspiration in their lives.”

The Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition comes in Snowflake White Pearl Mica and is paired with Red Nappa leather seats and matching red accents inspired by the original R360 Coupe. The interior features special 100th Anniversary badges and logos throughout, giving it a look that’s destined to leave a legacy of its own.

To learn more about Mazda Heroes or to nominate a Mazda Hero, go to www.MazdaUSA.com/mazda-heroes

Follow Mazda on social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA