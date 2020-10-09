How a Local Private Jet Charter Provider Opened Borders During the Pandemic to Bring People Back Home

We interviewed an industry expert, David Gitman, president of Monarch Air Group, a private jet charter provider based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to hear his perspective and shed some light on the current atmosphere surrounding the private jet charter industry.







Q: How did the pandemic affect the private jet industry?

A: The private jet industry had to adjust very quickly after the pandemic first hit. For us, this meant figuring out ways to sanitize aircraft before it was the industry norm, working with embassies to open otherwise closed airports and streamlining our internal processes while working from home. Although we conducted many high-caliber flights for Fortune 500 companies and government entities, the charters that touched our hearts the most were for families and individuals coming together in a time of need. A particular trip our team was honored to be a part of was in partnership with SPCA to support the U.S. troops for #operationbaghdadpup. Through our joint effort, we were able to reunite forty-seven dogs and cats with their heroes back home. This was one of the many trips we were honored to be a part of and served as an extension of our efforts to provide assistance to our community through special missions and global outreach efforts.

Q: Did you notice an increase in first-time flyers as a result of the pandemic?

A: Yes, very much so. During the peak of the pandemic, 52% of our flights were booked by first-time private jet fliers, which is an unusually high amount. The fluctuating market and the restrictions placed on travelers was a primary cause for the spike in demand. Another factor is the increased level of safety that private jet charters provide when compared to commercial aviation. Those who faced the most significant health risks, specifically the elder population or with pre-existing conditions, chose private travel over other available options. The increase in demand was amplified by the cancellation of many annual events that effected thousands of people. These popular events include annual conferences, conventions, business functions, major concerts, and sporting events.

Q: How much does a private jet charter cost?

A: The cost of a private jet charter is based on the type of aircraft being utilized and the duration of the flight, calculated by hourly increments. To get an idea of an estimated breakdown, here are some examples of the typical hourly aircraft charters:

Turbo prop: starts at $1,800/hour

Examples of turbo props include: Pilatus PC-12NG, King Air 250, Cessna Caravan

Their seating capacity is: 7-9

Light jet: starts at $3,000/hour

Examples of a light jet include: Citation CJ4, Embraer Phenom 300, Hawker 400XP

Their seating capacity is: 7-9

Mid-size jet: starts at $4,000/hour

Examples of a mid-size jet include: Hawker 850XP, Lear 60XR

The seating capacity is: 7-9

Super mid-size – heavy jet: starts at $6,000/hour

Examples of Super mid-size – heavy jet include: Legacy 450, Challenger 350, Gulfstream G280

Their seating capacity is: 8-9

Ultra-long range/VIP Airliner: starts at $10,000/hour

Examples of Ultra-long range/VIP Airliner include: Gulfsteam G-650, Embraer Lineage 1000, Global 7500, Boeing Business Jet

Their seating capacity is: 12-30

Air charters to popular travel destinations start at:

Miami – Nassau via prop aircraft starts at $4,000/hour

Miami – New York via light jet starts at $13,000/hour

Miami – Los Angeles via super mid-size jet starts at $24,000/hour

Our industry leading charter flight cost calculator is a fast way for people to obtain the exact cost of a trip online. For a more personalized experience, our team of experts is a great resource.

Q: What travel trends do you predict for the private jet charter industry this upcoming holiday season?

A: This upcoming holiday season, we anticipate high-demand and low-availability, especially when it comes to holidays. We’re already seeing an increase in demand due to the wave of first-time flyers. At the same time, many aircraft owners that typically generate revenue by chartering their aircraft to others, choose not to do so as an extra precaution. This is a contributing factor in the decrease of supply at a time of increased demand for private jet charters. It would be advantageous for travelers to plan their upcoming trips in advance. In this time of uncertainty, we hope to lift the spirits of our community as we work together for a brighter and safer future for everyone.

