Chanel. Valentino. Versace. This Miami store carries one-of-a-kind textiles by the world’s biggest designers

It all started with a story Miamians know very well. As Fidel Castro nationalized Cuban businesses in 1960, many fled. Isa Baez and husband Fernando immigrated to Miami in 1961 with her 9-year-old daughter, Mayra. Baez’s American dream was to open a fabric store —but she didn’t know English, had no money and no real knowledge of fabric. Nonetheless, with her love for beautiful textiles she invested $40 in a few cloth samples and started selling them door-to-door.

A year later, she opened her first Isa Couture Fabrics store on Biscayne Boulevard. Baez traveled several times a year across the pond to handpick only the finest European fabrics and accessories, a collection she fashioned into a luxury fabric empire that continues to be a Miami staple now after more than 50 years.

WEAVING A BRAND

Jackie and Jason Castro at the Wynwood boutique, where they are constantly expanding the types of fabrics they carry.

In 1981, Isa’s only grandson, Jason Castro, was born. From the start they shared a special bond that included his own private office at the store where he would spend weekends riding his bike down the halls, zigzagging in between the kaleidoscope of fabric bolts.

“A small piece of me as a kid saw me taking over the store one day,” saidCastro. “Then my grandfather, before he passed, asked me to take care of the store for him and I always remember that.”

But it was Jackie, Castro’s wife, who really pushed for the business to stay within the family once Baez, who recently passed away at 88 years old, was ready to retire and sell the store.

Thousands of intricate buttons are available to help create dreamy designs.

“I saw this as a family business where I could one day bring our kids here,” she said. “It made sense for us to take over.”

So two years ago, the young couple acquired the store located in the heart of Wynwood, which Baez had relocated to thirty-three years ago and where instead of donut shops and breweries the only thing there was the Chiquita banana factory. Jackie, a former attorney and nonprofit worker, resigned from her full-time job to become the managing partner of the store while Castro, the self-proclaimed silent partner, continues with his post as a controller in the wireless communication industry.

The duo has expanded Baez’s elegant fabric vision by carving out are branding strategy that includes remodeling the exterior, partnering with a local designer for in-house custom design services and reorganizing the 10,000 rolls of fabric and the selection of 4,000 types of buttons they carry.

AN ELEVATED EXPERIENCE

But there are some things that will never change at Isa Couture Fabrics. The original mother and daughter duo, Baez and Mayra, built lifelong relationships with both their employees and customers, who include celebrities, royalty and socialites from around the globe, and today they continue to embrace the store’s loving atmosphere.

“I chat with each client that comes in” Jackie said. “Everyone gets a one-on-one experience, and I love spending those hours with them.”

Another thing that the couple won’t compromise is the quality of fabrics available. The store carries fabrics from designer houses like Versace, Armani and Valentino, in addition to textiles from a variety of fashion eras.

With the rise of fast fashion these days, one would think the fabric store would flounder. But instead, people are searching for unique, one-of-a-kind pieces and with such a variety of fabrics, which range from $10 per yard to $3,500 per yard, the store’s in-house designer can create anything from a stylish men’s suit or a beautiful custom blouse to the customary wedding dress or gala gown.

AN ERA OF STYLE

Fabrics and bold details from different fashion eras are available, many purchased by Isa Baez herself and ideal for custom costumes for movies, T.V. or music tours.

Excited for the future, Castro and Jackie, who recently welcomed their first baby, Ellie Rylie, are focused on welcoming a new generation of clients to the store and most importantly giving back to the community that has always supported them.

“I want us to be a part of the community and do good while continuing to build on my grandmother’s legacy,” said Castro.