Focus on Philanthropy: Animal Welfare Society’s Renée Bleemer makes the case for our four-legged friends

Renée Bleemer together with Peaches (center left) and Susie (right).

Renée Bleemer of Animal Welfare Society of South Florida began as a client. It was thirty years ago that her cat was hit by a car and was left with a broken leg. The local vet said that repairing the leg would be prohibitively expensive, and with Bleemer and her husband just starting out in life, funds were tight. So someone recommended Animal Welfare, and $150 later, the cat was shipshape.

Bleemer was so moved by the experience that she had one question: “What can I do to help?” So she began volunteering and fundraising, eventually rising in the nonprofit to become president of the board. Then, when the executive director retired, Bleemer stepped in temporarily. “Temporarily” became ten years.

The purr-fect present

Reminders of the importance of Animal Welfare’s mission are all around. “I just read that the median income in Miami is around $45,000. Dealing with a serious pet illness or injury is too much for a lot of owners — it could cost $5,000, more than 10 percent of a family’s yearly income. How is a family going to afford that? It brought home how valuable we are to Miami.”

Naturally, as the owner of four dogs and three cats, Bleemer is still an enthusiastic client. Two of her constant companions, Peaches (a beagle) and Susie (a Corgi-Jack Russell Terrier mix she calls “a Miami-Dade special”) were both rescues; they had been delivered to Animal Welfare by good Samaritans. The latter had been struck by a car. “She was in really bad shape, and we weren’t quite sure she was going to make it, but our doctors worked on her and she did recover,” Bleemer recalls. “She’s quite the fighter. I fell for her and I ended up keeping her.”

That was just one of so many lives saved. Bleemer remembers someone bringing in a dog that was about to be euthanized, but the doctors at Animal Welfare saw hopeful signs. Fluids and medication helped — and so did a benefactor who’d donated high-tech equipment.

“Even though we’re a nonprofit, that doesn’t equate to cutting costs or inferior equipment,” Bleemer says. “We’re still state-of-the-art.” With the help of a laser therapy machine to treat the dog’s legs, “within a day or two the dog was coming around. And this dog went on to make a nearly full recovery, was adopted, and is living an incredible life in Greenwich, Conn. I follow her on Instagram.”

