Shining a light on Miami’s philanthropists: Symeria Hudson, CEO of Chapman Partnership, gives the gift of hope

Lea, one of Chapman Partnership’s most recent success stories, and Symeria Hudson (right).

“My story is one of triumph,” says Symeria Hudson, CEO of Chapman Partnership, a Miami-based organization that provides a broad range of services to the homeless. “I grew up in the projects in Huntsville and lived there for a few years before we made our way out.” Given that history, Hudson knows all too well the precarious state of safe housing. Hudson forged a stellar career in healthcare before taking on her role less than a year ago.

A graduate of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and Harvard Business School, she started her career in consumer goods, then became drawn to the healthcare field. It was her mother’s death from cancer that reoriented her path: “I felt that going into healthcare gave me an opportunity to help those who were challenged with chronic conditions and was also a way to honor the legacy of my mom.”

Fresh from a stint in London where her focus was on medical technology, Hudson moved with her husband to Miami a year ago. Within months she was running the organization, which was established in 1995 by the late Alvah H. Chapman, Jr., former CEO of Knight-Ridder. “When the Chapman Partnership opportunity came along, I said to myself, What a great way to continue that spirit of health with an amazing organization,” Hudson recalls.

Safe Haven

Serving approximately 5,000 people a year, Chapman Partnership offers emergency housing, meals, health, dental and psychiatric care, day care, job training, job placement and assistance with securing stable housing. One success story that comes to mind, Lea: “A woman who came to us from a domestic abuse situation. We were here to help support her and she’s doing very well.”

There are many such Chapman stories, as the organization has helped turned things around in the Miami metro area: Hudson says that 20 to 25 years ago, there were 8,000 people on the street; that number has been cut to 1,000 currently. “But our job is not done,” she says. “We have an 800-bed facility across two campuses — and it’s full every day. Economic disparity means that there are a lot of people who are one missed paycheck away from being at Chapman’s door.”

The subtext of Hudson’s move to Miami is that the environment allows her to take care of her own health. “There’s a spirit here that I haven’t found in any other places that I’ve lived or traveled,” she says. The marathon runner finds it easy here to look after body, mind — and her growing family. “I have a 10-month-old son,” she says, “and we’re usually on the floor reading books” — her number one way to decompress and feel grateful.

