Jaxson Maximus, a lifestyle brand created for the city’s stylish gentlemen, debuts on Brickell

The luxury men's boutique aims to present clients with exceptional grooming services in addition to custom and bespoke suits, shirts and accessories from its expansive 4,000-square-foot space in the Panorama Tower.

Offering everything guys crave under its 4,000-square-foot roof, think of JaxsonMaximus as Brickell’s most elevated man cave. Located on the street level of the sleek Panorama Tower, this dapper den offers gentlemen a space to design bespoke clothes, indulge in a straight-razor shave or update a hairstyle and just relax among friends while watching the game or shooting pool.

PERSONAL FLAIR

With nearly three decades in the custom clothing industry, Mr. Boehm personally trained the shop’s stylists to ensure each client receives a tailored experience that makes them look and feel their best when donning their Jaxson Maximus custom wardrobe. “Our stylists are like the Navy SEALs of custom clothing,” Mr. Boehm says with a smile.

While working with a personal stylist, clients can customize everything from the thread color to the lining pattern and lapel shape. They can also make any garment even more personal by monogramming the cuffs with initials or the under collar with a wedding date or even a favorite quote. Cocktails, custom clothes and coiffures reign supreme here. Created by father and daughter duo, Christian and Madison Boehm, Jaxson Maximus is part bar, part atelier and part salon.

Madison Boehm and her father Christian Boehm recently opened the doors of the luxury boutique.

In aligning with the city’s yearlong warm climate, Jaxson Maximus offers a line of breathable porous fabrics that are functional, fashionable and wrinkle-free. They can be found alongside the store’s selection of premium Italian, English and Austrian textiles. For avid sports fans who want to represent in an understated, sophisticated manner, the boutique even offers college and professional team color fabrics and threads. Once a design is completed and the order is placed, fashionistas can expect their attire to be ready in under six weeks.

To finish off the made-to-measure pieces, Jaxson Maximus carries accessories including ties, shoes, socks and jeans from fashionable brands like Scarpe di Bianco and PAIGE denim.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Connecting the three private styling suites and the grooming salon is the Jaxson Maximus complimentary bar beaming with a kaleidoscope of glass bottles — from scotch and bourbon to craft beer and wines. Italian coffee, spa water and cold-press juices are also available.

Strolling by the in-house tailor shop, which is opened to the public and clients alike for alterations, a swanky 12-chair salon welcomes patrons in search of a relaxing spa experience to complement their cut or shave. Complete with massages, paraffin wax hand dips, hair color treatments, manicures, pedicures and even teeth whitening, this isn’t an ordinary barbershop.

As another added perk, Jaxson Maximus offers optional membership packages to its clientele interested in unlimited haircuts and special concessions, including exclusive Jaxson Maximus grooming products, which are organic, vegan, paraben-free.

THE BRAINS BEHIND THE BLISS

The 51-year-old and 26-year-old co-founders wanted the multi-million Jaxson Maximus showroom to evoke a sense of nostalgia. The décor was meticulously selected to reflect their generational family business — from a vintage 1972 Honda Cafe Racer bike and a 1965 Thunderball James Bond mural by local artist Claudio Picasso to an avant-garde floating Formula One car owned by racing champ Alex Zanardi.

This lifestyle brand has been a concept in the making for nearly ten years for the Boehms. As a family of five, Christian and Madison have always aligned in their entrepreneurial, business mindsets while Kelli, the matriarch, and Madison’s younger sister McKenna are both in the medical field. And although the clan’s youngest member and store’s namesake, 7-year-old Jaxson Maximus, may one day earn a seat at the table alongside Madison, he’s currently happy in second grade.

Originally from Ohio, the Boehms saw Miami’s booming economy and multicultural luxury landscape as the ideal place to open their flagship store. After conquering The Magic City, the dynamic duo already have a goal of expanding the family business to ten stores in ten years, including a few more in Florida. “We’re here to build relationships with our clients,” Mr. Boehm says. “And become a part of their trust group.”