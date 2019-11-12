Focus on philanthropy: paying it forward with Nelson Hincapie, President and CEO of Voices For Children

Kamilla, a Voices For Children mentee, and Nelson Hincapie.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Nelson Hincapie says he was the black sheep of the family. He is candid about the trials he overcame, from child abuse to drug abuse. But as the president and CEO of Voices For Children, his life has come full circle, as he works tirelessly to rescue and repair the lives of abused children.

“I feel that we are all so broken in different places regardless of the zip code you were born in,” he says. ‘We all struggle and we all really want to be liked, admired, respected and ultimately loved. As professionals in the system of child welfare, we need to always remember that, first and foremost, there is a need for our children to be loved, but it is not until we let go of our shame that we really become beloved.”

Voices For Children was founded in 1984, and Hincapie has been in his role for nearly 11 years. He landed at the organization via a circuitous route. At Miami-Dade College, he was president of

the honor society and won a presidential scholarship to study at FIU, but his education was interrupted as he cared for a cousin in Naples who was battling cancer. Soon enough, he found his path in advocacy.

“Miami-Dade County Mayor Alexander Penelas hired me to work on the universal statewide pre-K amendment,” Hincapie recalls. When Penelas ran for a U.S. Senate seat, Hincapie managed his campaign on the I-4 corridor, then Hincapie worked for then-Commissioner Carlos A. Giménez.

Marriage and fatherhood followed, as well as role as director of development at Children’s Home Society. Along the way, he even found time to finish his bachelor’s degree in public administration.

Full Circle

As Hincapie navigated the political world, he never forgot the children he was fighting for. “I have personal relationships with the youth we serve — those who end up in foster care,” he says. “I do a lot of mentoring and I love what I do.”

He describes being a mentor to a woman named Camilla, who came out of the foster care system and graduated from FIU. “We’ve been supporting her housing on her road to medical school,” Hincapie says.”

She’s going to be a great doctor and make great contributions to our community. She wants to give back. It’s a tremendous story of resilience and overcoming great odds.” In other words, it’s a story not unlike Hincapie’s.

