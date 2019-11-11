INDULGE gives center stage to the different faces of philanthropy. Today, Marisa Toccin Lucas talks mentoring tomorrow’s leaders

Marisa Toccin Lucas (right) pictured with Jennifer Valoppi, founder of The Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program, and Ana Castillo (center).

It was when Marisa Toccin Lucas was a former Channel 6 NBC TV producer nearly 20 years ago that she became introduced to Women of Tomorrow, which mentors at-risk public high school girls. She remembers when Jennifer Valoppi, the organization’s founder, asked her to help out on Women of Tomorrow’s first gala.

“Right away I became incredibly involved and I really fell in love with the organization,” Toccin says. “I chaired the gala and have been chairing it ever since.”

Toccin, a former board member and University of Pennsylvania grad, now serves as philanthropy chair, overseeing all philanthropy events.

Toccin explains that “at-risk” is an umbrella term that can include a range of challenges, from issues at home or in the foster care system, to health problems and bullying. “What we do is inspire and motivate these young women to reach their full potential and to live productive and successful lives,” Lucas says, and she’s justifiably proud of the organization’s success rate. “We have approximately a 95 percent high school graduation rate among a population that typically would not approach that. And not only are they graduating high school, but they’re graduating college and going onto successful careers. Often they are the first in their families to graduate high school.”

NICK GARCIA

Meaningful Mentoring

Women of Tomorrow designates two mentors for every school; the mentoring lasts for all four years of high school. Upon graduation, participating girls are given opportunities for further study. “We’ve awarded over $6 million in college scholarships to date,” Toccin says.

Exposure is a potent force: Often lacking such role models at home, the students meet these successful career women, and, as Toccin puts it, “the experience sparks something in these girls, enabling them to see possibilities for their own lives.”

One such mentee, Ana Castillo, had a child as a teenager, and today she is a marketing event specialist at JM Lexus. “She turned every obstacle into an opportunity, and really transformed her life,” Toccin says. Now Castillo serves on Women of Tomorrow’s leadership council. The mentees have become the mentors.

For Toccin, mentoring is a touchstone. “The strongest mentors in my life have been the women in my family,” she says. “My grandmother Lola Jacobson led by example. Education was and is incredibly important to her, and she was a huge philanthropist. She taught me that it was my responsibility to do my part to make Miami a better place.”

On Jennifer Valoppi: Dress by Toccin. Available at toccin.com. Earrings and ring by Soledad Lowe. Available at soledadlowe.com. Boots by Gianvito Rossi. On Marisa: Dress and coat by Toccin. Available at toccin.com. Earrings by Vhernier. Available at Vhernier, Miami Design District. On Ana: Dress by Toccin. Star necklace and other jewelry by Soledad Lowe. Available at soledadlowe.com.

Fashion Editor: Elysze Held / Hair and Makeup: Cesar Ferrete / Production Manager: Angela Bonilla for BlindLight Studio Fashion Assistants: Pangea Kali Virga and Samantha Torres/ Photography Assistant: Frankie Montenegro.