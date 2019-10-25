THE COOK, THE THIEF, HIS WIFE & HER LOVER -- A Night of Lust, Murder, Dessert ... Bon Appetit!

Check your morals at the door of Le Hollandais restaurant as you play a part in an intoxicating revenge tragedy that will leave you questioning your deepest human desires.

Based on Peter Greenaway’s critically-acclaimed 1989 film, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, is brought to life by Alan Faena in partnership with Unigram Theatrical. Transport yourself into the macabre extravagance of the 1980’s with The Cook, who stirs up the drama in the tumultuous relationship of an ill-mannered mobster-turn-restaurant owner, the Thief, and his Wife, who has a wandering eye.

The Cook serves up grandiose dishes from a menu created by James Beard award-winner Michelle Bernstein that is a nod to the lavish European cuisine of the time with a South Florida twist before it all takes a tragic turn.

This transportative experience blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, cast and audience, for a truly unique evening of mind-bending dining and entertainment.

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Do you have the stomach for it?

Shows: Thursday-Saturday 8:00 pm

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: https://www.faenatheater.com/theater