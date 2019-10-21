The singer-songwriter that has settled her claim as one of Miami’s leading creatives

Aymeé Nuviola makes her entrance through the bar of the breathtaking northeast Miami home where The Amparo Experience is set, and her energy is palpable. The Cuban artist plays the part of a special guest in the immersive theater hit written by Vanessa Garcia, directed by Victoria Collado and produced by the Broadway Factor about the Arechabala family, founders of The Real HAVANA CLUB rum. She is all charm as she crosses the hall singing a captivating son. “I feel blessed to have been a part of this project, singing to a loving audience participating in a unique experience,” she says with a wide smile.

A MUSICAL JOURNEY

“Though at first everything was difficult, I couldn’t be more grateful for this town and its people, who welcomed me and took me in with open arms.” After a brief stint in Mexico, La Sonera del Mundo (the world’s queen of son) firmly planted herself in the Magic City in 2003.

“We arrived in Miami with a dream to establish and develop an international presence,” she says. Nuviola was first discovered in her native Cuba as one half of a widely popular duo with her sister Lourdes. Having always felt the need to return to her roots as a singer, her most recent release, A Journey Through Cuban Music, is that ode to her heritage.

“With this album we wanted to approach Cuban rhythms a little differently,” she says. “We are thrilled with the response from the media and, above all, from our fans.”

In 2018, Nuviola won a Latin Grammy for Best Tropical Fusion Album for her previous release Como Anillo al Dedo after having received a Grammy nomination for 2015’s First Class to Havana. She was also ranked among the 25 most influential figures in Miami by the New Times in 2014, and was the first Afro-Latina to have her image and music highlighted by Spotify for Black History Month.

A DIFFERENT SOUND

Now, the songstress returns with a stellar release that distinguishes her work from everything else out there. The new material has coalesced into an elegant, sophisticated tribute to the sounds of her homeland. With it, she treats an international audience to a tantalizing array of musical collaborations that keep the album somewhere between the traditional and the new.

Omara Portuondo, a key figure in the Buena Vista Social Club and an esteemed elder diva in the Cuban music scene, along with famed jazz pianists Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Chucho Valdés are among the many figures who appear on Nuviola’s latest effort. Their contributions help set the stage for an unforgettable listening experience.

“They are all giants, and it was a real challenge trying to find my way into each song and the role I had to play,” Nuviola confesses.

But with her expressive voice and gift for improvisation, she boldly displays her own versatility and solid musical foundation throughout, nimbly moving from a melancholy ballad to an infectious son groove.

An unconditional lover of Brazilian music and jazz, Nuviola is perfectly aware that she is a quintessentially romantic artist. “My muse is strongest and most vivid when I think of love.”

A COLORFUL OUTLOOK

Nuviola, who has cultivated a persona based on her own personality and work, tends to wear wide, flowing outfits to her shows, made of gauzy materials that allow her to move and dance with abandon.

“I love fashion, for function and aesthetic value,” she says. “I think simplicity goes hand in hand with elegance, and when you are being true to yourself, you look confident and that shines through no matter what you wear. I appreciate the energy that bids me to dress in those colors that represent Miami, the Caribbean and the tropics, and I like finishing my look with accessories.”

Having played the starring role in Telemundo’s Celia — a popular series that depicted the Cuban icon Celia Cruz’s life — Nuviola has not ruled out a return to acting. “It’s a really exciting world to me,” she says.