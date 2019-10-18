The weekend calls for seasonal truffle-licious dishes at Miami’s hottest restaurants

Processed with VSCO with kk2 preset Truffle croquettes from Wynwood Kitchen and Bar.

It’s the most wonderful (and expensive) time of the year — if you’re into truffles, that is! From September through December, this highly decadent ingredient is coveted by both chefs and foodies looking to offer or partake in an out of this world culinary experience. Whether you crave black truffles on your tagliolini, or the more indulgent white truffle on your seared beef, you’ll be able to get a taste of this extraordinary extra in these dishes offered at chic South Florida eateries.

Truffle Croquettes from Wynwood Kitchen and Bar

Truffles in your croquetas? Why, yes, it is possible and you can find it at Wynwood dining mecca, Wynwood Kitchen. These crispy delicious croquettes are the perfect bite of truffle goodness. Made with pecorino cheese, crimini mushrooms, and fresh truffles, these bite-sized appetizers combine a Latin favorite with the uber-trendy ingredient.

Black Truffle Pide at Byblos Miami

You'll think about sharing, but you probably won't.

A Mediterranean gem that delivers on that truffle goodness is a must this season. Order the black truffle pide at Byblos. It’s made with a combination of buffalo mozzarella and halloumi cheeses, deliciously complemented with succulent black truffles.

Uni Risotto at Azabu Miami Beach

This small dish packs big flavor.

This high-end sushi establishment just took it up 10 notches with their uni risotto. Exclusively prepared at The Den at Azabu, the uni risotto is topped with shaved black truffles. Don’t be fooled by the small serving; the truffle garnished risotto packs a punch at every bite.

Tagliolini Al Tartufo Nero at Casa Tua

One of many delicious pasta dishes at Casa Tua Cucina', the tagliolini gets a glow up via seasonal truffles.

Pasta and truffles go together like white on rice. At Casa Tua Cucina, the fresh homemade tagliolini is a classic dish that becomes decadent with black truffle sauce and topped with a generous layer of black truffle shavings. Pair it with a Super Tuscan to maximize flavor.

Truffled Pepperoni Pizza Fries at Cracked

Go ahead, dive in.

Who said that truffles can only be used for high-priced entrees? That is not the case at Cracked by Chef Adrianne, the established chef’s new spot in South Miami. The Truffled Pepperoni Pizza Cheese Fries dish consists of a bed of fries topped with truffled mornay sauce, homemade marinara, cheese and pepperoni that can be a stand alone meal or ordered with a side, if you are really famished.

Truffle Dumplings at Jaya at the Setai

Delight in this culinary adventure on a plate, which blends different textures and flavors in the most delicious of ways.

Considered one of the finest establishments in the country, diners at the South Beach location can expect to be wowed at Jaya, also known for a superb brunch (placing #2 on INDULGE’s annual list of top 20 brunch spots in the city). Order the steamed scallop and shrimp dumplings with truffle cream emulsion, topped fresh shaved truffles for maximum flavor. Order two servings.