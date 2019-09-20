Interior designer Adam Meshberg brings a bit of Brooklyn to Miami with Wynwood 25

Everything in interior designer’s Adam Meshberg’s formative years prepared him to create carefully curated living spaces. He imbibed the beauty of Europe both with his family and on solo trips.In high school he took off to Florence for two summers, soaking in the culture, studying everything from photography to cooking.

“That’s when I fell in love with architecture and design,” he recalls, “just being a 17-year-old kid walking the streets of Florence, appreciating Michelangelo and da Vinci.”

Meshberg was raised in Fairfield, Conn., went to a marine high school that nurtured his love of watercraft, and learned graphic design, ceramic sculpture and oil painting at theUniversity of Denver. It was this early immersion in aesthetics that prepared Meshberg for the Rhode Island School of Design(RISD), the premier training ground for a young designer. After that, anything seemed possible.

Meshberg’s post-RISD career returned him to his love of watercraft, as he joined a marine firm that let him design yachts, motorboats and sailboats. But today his work revolves around the Meshberg Group, his 13-year-old architecture and interior design firm that specializes in new construction and historic preservation in multifamily residential, commercial, hospitality and retail.

GOING SOUTH

Given his lifelong devotion to visual art, it’s not surprising that the Brooklyn resident homed in on arty Wynwood for his first Miami project, the just-opened Wynwood 25 apartment complex at 252 Northwest 25th Street. He was enlisted by The Related Group for “a project that looks plucked straight out of Brooklyn and dropped into Wynwood, with an outdoor courtyard, a play on mixing textures and materials, and spaces that juxtapose contemporary taste with industrial design,” Meshberg says.

Meshberg is excited to share his version of industrial design with Miami. He cites the legendary firm Herzog & de Meuron as a source of inspiration, but perhaps the building that serves as his most enduring touchstone is Renzo Piano’sPompidou Center in Paris, with its groundbreaking façade of exposed, color-coded mechanical systems. Meshberg’s attraction to this type of industrial vernacular derives from his desire “to see how things are put together and to see how things work.”

WYNWOOD RENAISSANCE

Wynwood 25 is attuned to how its neighborhood works as well. It is a 285-unit rental building built to attract a young, burgeoning creative class. With the luxury condo market fairly saturated and Wynwood in the beginning stages of finding its residential footing, a rental building made more sense. “I was part of the Brooklyn renaissance and I see similar things happening in Wynwood,” Meshberg says.

With its 31,000 square feet of retail, wine bar, co-working space, interior courtyard and public paseo that allows people to flow through the ground floor of the building, Wynwood 25 represents nothing less than Meshberg’s bid to transform Wynwood into what he calls “an urban live, work, and play destination, a true living community.” Without the Brooklyn winters.