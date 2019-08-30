Wish we were there: #followindulgeto hurricane-free places that inspire adventure and, best of all, relaxation

Fly above the waterfalls in a hot air balloon in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

With a major storm on the horizon and mass chaos ensuing all over the city, we are taking the opportunity to think about the places we’d rather be this weekend. Whether it’s one last summer fling or chasing good hair weather, take a break from Dorian’s drama by daydreaming about (or actually flying off to, if you’re lucky) these gorgeous locations in the USA and abroad.

UP AND AWAY

Experience major fall drama in Letchworth State Park in the Finger Lakes region of central New York — known as the “Grand Canyon of the East” — by flying high above the waterfalls and the foliage in a hot air balloon with Balloons Over Letchworth. The park offers more than 14,000 acres of hiking trails alongside three stunning waterfalls, and adventure-seekers can try white water rafting. After choosing a perfect pumpkin at Stokoe Farms, which comes alive with fall activities every September, taste your way through more than 130 wineries in the expansive area. parks.ny.gov; balloonsoverletchworth.com;stokoefarms.com.

MIDWEST MOMENT

Wisconsin, what? End summer in under-the-radar Door County, Wisconsin, one of THE most gorgeous spots in the U.S. that most Floridians have never heard of. This peninsula dotted with picturesque villages offers 300 miles of shoreline, which means endless water activities on the crystal-clear waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

[#Beginning of Shooting Data Section] Nikon D80 Focal Length: 32mm Optimize Image: Color Mode: Mode IIIa (sRGB) Long Exposure NR: Off High ISO NR: Off 2008/08/02 10:43:27 Digital Vari-Program: Close Up White Balance: Auto Tone Comp.: Auto JPEG (8-bit) Fine Metering Mode: Multi-Pattern AF Mode: AF-A Hue Adjustment: 0° 1/30 sec - F/4.2 Flash Sync Mode: Not Attached Saturation: Color Exposure Comp.: 0 EV Sharpening: Auto Lens: 18-135mm F/3.5-5.6 G Sensitivity: ISO 400 Image Comment: [#End of Shooting Data Section] The pies at Wisconsin bake shop Sweetie Pies are loved by major food stars like Rachael Ray.

Tour historic lighthouses, stroll through orchards, and devour homemade pies bursting with cherries. (Rachael Ray touts Sweetie Pies as one of the best in the country for their cookie-like crust and fully intact cherries.) Stay at the grand Hillside Inn in the New England-style village of Ephraim, where the guest rooms feature window seats, fireplaces, and private balconies for gazing at the harbor. doorcounty.com; hillsideofdoorcounty.com.

CAROLINA ON MY MIND

Known for one of the longest autumn seasons and some of the most jaw-dropping foliage in the country, Asheville, North Carolina, is a fall must. Check-in to The Foundry Hotel to book their Leaf Peeping by Land, Air and Sea package.

Jared Kay

Take in a kaleidoscope of orange, red and yellow leaves three ways: via chauffeured Tesla road tour on the famed Blue Ridge Parkway, a sky-high balloon ride with Asheville Hot Air Balloons, or by boat cruise along the French Broad River. Rolling around in the leaves is encouraged. foundryasheville.com.

HOLA, SEXY SUMMER

When the tourist crowds start to thin in the fall, head to Barcelona, Spain, where the Catalan capital’s most luxurious five-star property Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona is showing off their renovated rooftop terrace and bar, La Dolce Vitae. As one of the few rooftop bars in Barcelona, it draws a well-heeled crowd and offers unreal views of the city and the majestic cathedral, Sagrada Familia.

Carlos Garralaga You know what will make you forget all about Hurricane Dorian? Rooftop drinks in Barcelona, that's what.

The hotel is celebrating the end of summer in epic fashion with sunset barbecues, top international DJs, and a new menu curated by Michelin-Star chef Nandu Jubany with items like Balfego bluefin tuna tartare, oysters, and decadent Ferrero Rocher and Nutella ice-cream sandwiches. hotelmajestic.es/en.

Meet me in Miami?

While spa deals, staycations, tropical cocktails may not be at the top of your to-do list this weekend, you may want to take a quick break from Dorian-related hysteria with a stop at these Miami hot-spots, at least before Sunday night.

SALT LIFE

The Himalayan salt bed at the Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel.

Miami Spa Month is in full swing, and we suggest spending the day at Bamford Haybarn Spa inside 1 Hotel South Beach for a massage on their glowing-orange Himalayan Salt Table — the only one in South Florida. Not only does it feel amazing, but the minerals from the salt are supposed to help your body detox. The Spa Month price is $139 (normally $179) and it comes with complimentary parking and beach access for the win. 1hotels.com/south-beach.

TROPIC LIKE IT’S HOT

Escape the heat at The Sylvester Cocktail Bar & Lounge in Midtown Miami, where you’ll fall in love with the vintage tropical vibe, especially the covet-worthy wallpaper.

The Cayo Hueso Gimlet at The Sylvester.

Flip through the cocktail menu (a throwback mini-photo album) to choose from ten inventive drinks like the Cayo Hueso Gimlet, which tastes like a liquid trip to the Florida Keys thanks to tequila, graham cracker milk and Key lime cordial. thesylvesterbar.com.

THE NEW NEW

Sneak in one last staycation at the shiny new Lennox Hotel Miami Beach, previously the historic Peter Miller hotel, on bustling Collins Avenue.

Tropical-chic decor inside the King Balcony Suite at The Lennox .

Guests are greeted with original terrazzo floors and stunning archways, and the four interconnected buildings boast 119 guest rooms — all decorated differently with gorgeous wood furnishings made by hand in Patagonia and many with balconies draped in greenery. lennoxmiamibeach.com.













PHOTO CREDITS: DOOR COUNTY (COURTESY OF DOOR COUNTY VISITOR BUREAU); ASHEVILLE (COURTESY OF EXPLOREASHEVILLE.COM); LETCHWORTH STATE PARK (COURTESY OF CURTIS GRANT)