The Weekender: 5 things to do in the 305 between now and Sunday

Fashion enthusiasts (and those just looking for a deal on designer items) will want to enter shopping paradise this weekend, better known as the Fontainebleau's annual sale.

FRIDAY, August 16

A Legendary Sale

The best five words you’ll hear this weekend: Up to 80 percent off. Yes, the Fontainebleau ’s legendary annual sale is upon us, and along with it comes massively discounted designer wares.

Think Valentino, Pucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and so much more from a roundup of the hotel’s boutiques. The sale, which kicks off Friday, lasts all weekend from 10am to 6pm each day in the Fontaine Ballroom, located off the Chateau Lobby.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach , 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of ...

What better place to celebrate the day of rum than at a bar aptly named RumBar ? And what better way to celebrate than with $5 rum punch from 3pm until late?

Ricardo Mejia. As an ode to rum's Cuban roots, RumBar created the partly sweet and slightly tangy Pinar del Rio punch, which pairs perfectly with a plate of crispy fried yucca.

Head to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, where there will also be Rum y Cafecito cocktails, half-off cigars, a cigar roller, dominos and live music from 7pm until close to make the most of the holiday.

RumBar , The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, 455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, Miami

That’s the Spot—and the Stop

Sitting in traffic is stressful. Gliding down the tracks of the Brightline isn’t. Also stress relieving: a massage. So it only makes sense the Brightline would offer free massages on its Friday 5:30pm train from West Palm Beach to Miami and its 540pm train from Miami Beach to West Palm.

Arrive in style and stress-free after today's ride home on the Brightline.

Massages will be supplied by Priv, while Brightline serves up cocktails and a passenger-pleasing rides home or elsewhere to get your weekend rolling. Tickets start at $27.

Brightline , Miami Central Station, 600 NW 1st Ave., Miami & West Palm Beach Station, 501 Evernia St, West Palm Beach

SATURDAY August 17

Raising the Bar

Calling all sweet teeth: Milk Bar’s All You Can Treat Tour is popping up in Miami Beach this weekend. Specifically from noon to 5pm Saturday and Sunday right in front of Joe’s Stone Crab. All of which means you can finally satiate your cravings for Milk Bar pie, birthday cake, cake truffles and a little something called apple pie cake.

Anyone in the mood for pie? Satiate your sweet tooth at Milk Bar's pop-up on South Beach.

Be on the lookout for a 1969 postal truck with the scent of heavenly sweets wafting from within.

https://milkbarstore.com/pages/all-you-can-treat-tour-2019

Milk Bar All You Can Treat Tour , Joe’s Stone Crab, 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

From Dawn to Dusk

Daybreaker , the early morning party, is flipping the switch this weekend and turning its crack-of-dawn dance party into a sunset soiree.

Kicking off at 6:30pm this time around at the Alfred L. DuPont Building downtown, you can expect hip-hop yoga, FlyBarre or a Bank Vault Sound Odyssey with a former monk.

Start your day (or end your evening) with a party featuring a side of fitness.

Stick around after class for free kombucha and a party with Dude Skywalker helming the turntables from 8 to 10pm. It’s $30 for a class or $25 to party after.