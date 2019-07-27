Stuck on you: Keep your look on point with summer’s #1 necessity, waterproof products

The sun is shining, and the weather is likely clear — unless one of Miami’s rainstorms is looming around. Either way, neither sweat nor water will challenge your summer beauty game. Skip the drip and discover these water-resistant and waterproof products that are guaranteed to help things stay right where they belong.







Dior – Backstage Face & Body Foundation

Heat and humidity resistant, this waterproof formulation was created in 40 shades suitable for a wide variety of skin tones. Its natural-like texture leaves you with a perfect matte effect, providing extraordinary coverage for your face and even on body blemishes.

Chanel – Inimitable Mascara

Makeup lovers would likely agree that finding the perfect mascara is the Holy Grail of the beauty world. Expand your lashes dramatically in one single stroke with this Chanel voluminizing, plumping and curling mascara. The formula contains Pro-Vitamin B5 to hydrate and condition, while keeping lashes plump all day, humidity be damned.

L’Oréal Paris – Ideal Clean

While water-resistant beauty products are a dream to use, taking them off can be a different story. These towelettes were created to leave skin with a clean slate, eliminating even the most stubborn waterproof makeup.

Trish McEvoy – 24 hour Eye Shadow and Liner

Because the tip is a bit more on the robust size, the product looks quite dramatic when used as a shadow. Apply it directly on the lid and tap with your finger to create a look that lasts even after you dive into one of Miami’s turquoise pools.

La Roche-Posay – Anthelios 60 Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

If you are more of an oldfashioned sunblock kind of person, La Roche-Posay, a worldwide leader known for its expertise in UV protection, most recently launched a product that is tailored to a younger demographic and won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. Fun fact: it’s also 100% oil free.

Hampton Sun – SPF 30 Mineral Spray

This spray not only has colorful, chic packaging, but the mineral-based product is loaded with vitamins, as well as being moisture rich. Lasting up to 80 minutes before you need to reapply this chemical-free product is a must-have in your designer beach bag.

Urban Decay – All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

Now, you can make your favorite foundation completely waterproof with this weightless powder that also sets your makeup. No matter where the day leads you, your makeup will not budge.

Rael – Acne Healing Patches

Annihilate any blemish with these water-resistant patches that protect and hydrate, all while extracting dirt and other impurities. Simply place a clear patch over the trouble spot, and voilà! Its magic will be at work.

