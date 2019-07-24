What’s new for Miami Spice? The addition of 52 restaurants and a slew of unique menu items

The ultimate parrilladas at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann.

Get ready to overload your taste buds (in a good way!) during Miami Spice Month starting August 1 through September 30. You know the drill: renowned chefs from around the world will make you feel like royalty, offering three course prix fixe meals for a modest price of $23 dollars for lunch and $39 dollars for dinner (you can find the full list of restaurants and their fixed menus at www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com).

International fare

The colorful, freshly grilled octopus option at Villa Azur.

Some of the restaurants featured in this annual event include Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann and Pao by Paul Qui at Faena, where you can sip on chic cocktails and savor Argentinian and Asian-style cuisine.

Villa Azur will transport you to the French Riviera, offering foie gras mousse and molten chocolate cake. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina and Corsair Kitchen + Bar at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will feature items such as cajun shrimp po’ boys and key lime tarts.

The Traymore by award-winning chef Michael Schwartz will serve pork belly steamed buns and a wok-charred bavette; while over at Meat Market on Lincoln Road, Waygu beef empanadas and crab-encrusted corvina will delight diners looking for a delicious bang for their buck.

Dish it

Savor each bite of Cvltura’s truffle risotto arancini ‘croquettas’.

More standout dishes from this year’s menu include Scarpetta’s spaghetti — a favorite of local pasta lovers —, Juvia’s enticing tuna tostadas, Cvltura’s truffle risotto arancini ‘croquettas’ with arrabbiata sauce, and Zuma’s famous spicy fried tofu.

For the second year in a row, Miami Spice is collaborating with Slow Food Miami, a nonprofit organization that recognizes local businesses that use sustainable methods.

New on the block

Amara at Paraiso's popular Arroz Verde dish.

Over 50 restaurants are appearing for the first time at Miami Spice, including ADDiKT at the W Miami, established by chef Christian Quiñones; Alma, located in the historic Coconut Grove area serving Spanish inspired cuisine; Ad Lib, the latest 50 Eggs-owned establishment in Coral Gables; and Amara at Paraiso, offering Latin cuisine overlooking Biscayne Bay.

While the program doesn’t start for another week, you have time to scroll through the menus and create your own list of places to head to and get your ‘spice’ on.