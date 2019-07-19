The sexiest week in swimwear may be behind us, but the hot trends we saw will be cool all year

We’re just a few days out from Paraiso Miami Beach , the all-things swim week that turned Miami into even more of a swimsuit haven. Models paraded down runways and posed at presentations in trends sure to take over beaches and pools globally. From shows like Acacia, Cia Maritima, and Agua Bendita, among others, these are just a few of the trends worth plunging into.

Call of the Wild

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM

The biggest trend to take over the Paraiso Miami Beach runways: animal prints. And the wilder, the better. Brazilian brand Cia Maritima opted for zebra against the backdrop of a bold orange in a teeny bikini. At Maaji and Acacia it was snake-print suits that slithered down the runway. Maaji’s snake print was paired with colorful stripes, while Acacia opted for a dark grey version of the reptilian print. Simply put, it was wild.

Slip Into Sleeves

Strapless bikinis have long been a trend, but now there’s so much more to slip into as swimsuits with sleeves are officially a thing. A thing seen on nearly every runway, too. Acacia showed a bold pink long sleeve paired with a high-waisted bottom. Ideally, it’s the perfect way to keep covered under the sun.

Sleeves on swimsuits were a top trend at the Agua Bendita show.

Maaji also played with a long sleeve look, though its take was a much more bohemian, flowy version of the trend. Agua Bendita played with the trend, too, in nude and red, respectfully, in sleeves that rested ever so femininely just below the shoulder, giving the suits a playful, girly feel.

It’s a Cinch

Waists got their fair share of belting and cinching this time around on the catwalk, making the waist the most accessorized part of the show. Agua Bendita tightened things up with a monochromatic cinched waist in both its one-piece and bikini.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM Badgley Mischka’s cinched-waisted two-piece brought retro glamour to Paraiso’s roster.

Badgley Mischka’s solid blue high-waisted bikini with detailed belt stole the show, as did Acacia’s funky retro-print two-piece. At least with this trend, you won’t have to worry about leaving your bottoms behind when you dive in.

Flower Power

What would summer be without beautiful blooms? Maaji brought a bold bouquet to its runways with an ‘80s pattern-meets-garden bikini. It was a new take on the trend that worked in a way only Maaji ’s boho style can pull off.