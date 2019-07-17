Eclectic finds, quaint restaurants and cultural diversity are a part of everyday life in Miami Shores

Handmade bags, jewelry, freshly-baked goods and more can be found every Sunday at the Miami Shores Farmer's Market.

Tucked between Biscayne Park and El Portal, “The Village Beautiful” has blossomed from a quiet hamlet to a burgeoning community. Although Miami Shores was incorporated in 1932, its history goes back decades prior to the 1870s when Miami movers and shakers relocated to a community they called Biscayne. With the arrival of a post office, county road, and even a pineapple plantation, the tree-lined district grew quickly. Dozens of homes were built, Barry University opened in 1940, and the village now boasts a population of more than 10,000. Its expansion continues today, with more restaurants moving into the village, the arts supported at the Miami Theater Center and Miami Arts League, and residents recently voting for their first black mayor, Crystal Wagar.

Meet our guide

The owner of JWI PR, Jessica Wade Pfeffer’s firm just celebrated its 10th year anniversary. But she also recently toasted to being a new resident in the village of Miami Shores. Although she was raised in Kendall and lived in Upper East Side Miami for years, when she and her husband were looking to buy a home, they were immediately attracted to the Shores for its history and sense of community.

Miami Shores resident — and INDULGE's tour guide through the neighborhood — Jessica Wade Pfeffer.

“Everyone is so nice and so welcoming. If you live in Miami Shores, you are part of a family here.” After buying a home in 2018, the couple spent months exploring their new neighborhood, making new friends with business owners and leaders. “The energy is so good here,” she said. “We feel invested in the community and we want to raise our children here. We want to keep a home here forever.”

Easy like Sunday morning

“They just started the Miami Shores Farmer’s Market not too long ago, so it’s growing every year. There’s a baker I love, and it is like walking into a French bakery: Tons of baguettes and fancy rosemary bread, croissants, little cheese danishes.” 9401 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-531-0038; themarketcompany.org.

Meet me at the library

Brockway Memorial Library

“When we first moved in, we had no internet, so we would just work out of the Brockway Memorial Library. A lot of people in the Shores will donate books and things to the library. So everyone takes a lot of pride in it and they’ve got great programming for the kids.” 10021 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-758-8107; brockwaylibrary.org.

Bringing nature inside

“Pebble and Vine is awesome — they’re actually coming to my house to do a walk-through and tell me what plants would be great inside. It’s like having little kids around, having little plants. It brings life to the inside of your house.” 216 Northeast 98th Street, Miami Shores; 786-636-8664; wearepebbleandvine.com.

One-stop shop

Snacks, pretty gifts and candles are some of the items offered at MiMa Market.

“A couple owns Mima Market, and they were one of the first people that we met. If I have to get a gift for somebody, I’ll go there. Or if I want a really good cookie, I’ll go there. They also have the best empanadas.” 9725 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-751-4300; mimamarket.com.

Cheers to happy hour

Flight Wine Bar

“Flight Wine Lounge is the perfect place to go for a date, or if you had a really long day and want a glass of wine, or if you’re in the mood for an epic piece of cheese.” 9711 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-392-1277; flightwinelounge.com.

Ready for breakfast

“We eat bacon every Sunday morning — bacon and pancakes and eggs. Proper Sausages is just great, and everything is so fresh. If you’re going to eat meat, you’re going to want to eat the freshest and not pumped with antibiotic and nitrates.” 9722 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 786-334-5734; propersausages.com.

Painting party

Let your creative juices flow at the Artsy Hive studio.

“I haven’t had a chance to go to Artsy Hive yet, but I do have friends who have been and it’s really fun. You can bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with a group of girlfriends.” 211 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores; 305-456-1059; theartsyhive.com.

Where it all began

“The Miami Art League was started by a woman in 1920 who lived in the Shores, and she just created this space for people to come and do art. My husband loves to paint and draw and I’ve been trying to push him to go. They have classes, but they also have open studio time. You’ll meet some interesting people and hear their stories.” 9709 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-757-3161; miamiartleague.com.

For the dinner party

“Côté Gourmet is always reinventing their menu and hosting fun wine tastings and interactive dinners. The chef has a cute daughter who’s always running around — it feels like you’re eating at a friend’s house.” 9999 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores, 305-754-9012; cotegourmet.com.

The workout

Robert Martinez Burn off the day's calories at CykleJab, which offers a combination of cycling and boxing.

“The owner of CykleJab is just super cool. It’s cycling and boxing afterwards, which is great. A lot of people are fans here.” 9521 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores; 305-906-1444; cyklejab.com.

The new kids on the block

Amaranthine's classic Bloody Mary cocktail.

“Every year, the Shores does a fundraiser that’s hosted by the Chamber of Commerce called Green Day, and Sins Gastropub is one of the vendors. We had a chance to try some of the homemade mozzarella that they do and this delicious skirt steak. Amaranthine is going to be cool because it’s got more of an outdoor seating space. You’re just wrapped up in this really pillowy canopy of trees.”

Neighborhood Spotlight

The town’s heartbeat

“The Miami Jewish Film Festival does the majority, if not all, of the screening at the Miami Theater Center. For New Year’s Eve, Flight Wine Lounge partnered with MTC. We did a dinner at the lounge and then we came over to the center and they did a big ball drop. We danced the night away on stage drinking Champagne. For me, it feels like a community center.” 9806 Northeast Second Avenue, Miami Shores;305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org.