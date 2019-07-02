Louis Vuitton’s ArtyCap Collection becomes a canvas for global artists

Collaboration is the du jour word in the fashion world today. As one of the purveyors of this global trend, going as far back as the label’s collections with fashion designer and artist Stephen Sprouse, Louis Vuitton continues its artistic legacy with its latest endeavor. Celebrate the French fashion house by snagging one of the coveted Capucines bags from its new ArtyCapucines Collection, a collaboration with six iconic artists, with ties to Miami.

The handbag, launched in 2013 and named after the Parisian street on which Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854, quickly became a contemporary classic and now, its silhouette is providing the ideal “canvas” for international artists who have created totable works of art.

Enter creative sensations Nicholas Hlobo, Urs Fischer, Sam Falls, Jonas Wood, Tschabalala Self and Alex Israel, each putting their unique stamp on the handbag for this limited-edition release.

Hlobo, for his Capucines, used leather patchwork to create a striking work of hybrid art. With hand-laced embroidery, he meticulously attached a stunning flower, its blue petals and contrasting textures popping against the bag’s smooth black leather exterior.





Louis Vuitton Capucines ArtyCap bag by Nicholas Hlobo.

Fischer pushed boundaries to design a playful wearable art piece complete with hanging food sculptures made from silicone. Detachable hand-painted pieces of fruit and vegetables (carrot or banana, anyone?) adorn the bottom or side of the bag, dangling by a gold-plated brass chain.

Falls embroidered the classic tote, transforming it with abstract landscapes using his signature pigmentation technique. A jacquard weave adds further depth and texture, and the piece is accented by delicate mother-of-pearl signature and handle rings.





Wood filled the leather canvas with abstract shapes and plant motifs inspired by his paintings. Wood first printed the pattern onto the bag, then created a rich texture by embroidering it with more than 200,000 stitches. A playful giraffe charm accents the bag.





Self, meantime, transformed her Capucines by deconstructing the Louis Vuitton Monogram. She patched together 19 types of leather – including colorful touches of precious lizard leather – and created 200 hand-cut and painted shapes, making each piece unique.

Israel channeled the celebrity and surf culture of his hometown of Los Angeles by designing a bright wave and, just above the zipper, two acrylic blue surfboard fins emerge. These fins can be removed and used – as a comb and a mirror! The interior pocket reveals the artist’s profile transformed into a metal zip puller.

Don’t wait to bring home one of these works of art, priced at $8,600. There are only 300 each available worldwide, and naturally, the Miami Design District Louis Vuitton store has some on hand.