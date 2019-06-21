Summer Sirens: 6 over-the-top cocktails you won’t be able to resist this weekend

A hazy affair, indeed. Get to know the Smoke Signals cocktails at International Smoke House in Aventura.

Do you hear their intoxicating call? The season’s coolest drinks smoke, float in fancy plastic bags, dazzle inside disco balls and even imitate plants and terrariums — and with their good looks, they’re sure to make an impression.





The Cocktail: Smoke Signals, $25

The Spot: International Smoke Aventura

The Deets: This riff on an Old Fashioned is all about the theatrics as it arrives smoking in a sleek glass box. Prepared with Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, made-in-house cardamom simple syrup, Corazón Bitters, and smoked to impart a mesquite flavor, the cocktail complements the light take on barbecue dreamed up by power duo chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry.

19565 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 946, Aventura; 786-254-0422; internationalsmoke.com.

Daniel Kocsis

The Cocktail: Dancing Queen, $17

The Spot: Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

The Deets: Cue the ABBA. You can dance, you can jive — and you can drink from a glittering disco ball. Concocted with fresh pineapple juice and Absolut Elyx vodka, and layered Sweet Liberty-style with pandan leaf stock (often used in Asian cuisine because of its nutty taste) and a homemade lime cordial made of spices and citrus peel, this tropical cocktail tastes like a summer. Have the time of your life by upgrading to the massive disco ball ($60) for six people.

237 20th Street, Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.







Felipe Cuevas

The Cocktail: Potted Plant, $15

The Spot: Nautilus by Arlo

The Deets: Served in a bright terracotta planter, this spiked coffee drink is pretty with a punch. The geniuses at Arlo designed the earthy cocktail with Hendrick’s Gin, freshly brewed espresso, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur, Cynar (an herbaceous-style vermouth) and rosemary syrup. The edible soil? A crumbled mixture of toasted coconut, spicy peanuts and cacao that you can scoop out with a spoon for a delicious contrast of heat and sweet.

1825 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Felipe Cuevas

The Cocktail: Strawberry Moon, $17

The Spot: Bar Bevy

The Deets: Drinks in copper pineapples – so 2017. Sipping from an adorable strawberryshaped glass at one of Miami’s scene-iest lounges — so hot this summer. Inside the berry, a complex cocktail made with Tito’s Vodka infused with black peppercorns, strawberry puree, fresh sweet basil, apple juice and honey; the spice of the peppercorn tickles your tongue and the aromatic basil pops. Pair it with Swan’s binge-worthy crispy, creamy mushroom pizza.

90 Northeast 39th Street, Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.







Felipe Cuevas

The Cocktail: The Kindling, $35

The Spot: Drift at 1 Hotel South Beach

The Deets: The woodsy fragrance that wafts through eco-chic 1 Hotel is so popular that they’ve created a smokin’ cocktail to mimic the intoxicating smell. Nestled in a custom-made Plant the Future terrarium surrounded by lava sand and moss, this drink is dramatically constructed of smoky scotch, spicy rye, Barolo Chinato (think sweet vermouth), Alpine amaro, Aperol and Candela Mamajuana (rum infused with spices, honey and red wine), then smoked with cedar

wood and corked for the big reveal. Smoky, sweet, spicy and bitter, it’s appealing to all the senses. 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com.







Felipe Cuevas

The Cocktail: Duckin’ Bag, $18

The Spot: Juvia Miami Beach

The Deets: Back in the day, a Capri Sun was a childhood summer staple. Not your era? Think of this inventive cocktail in a bag with a floating purple duck as the ultimate Instagram prop. Perfect for sipping on Juvia’s picturesque rooftop at sunset, the light and slightly sweet drink made with Grey Goose La Poire Vodka, fragrant St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, grapefruit juice and lime juice goes down way too easy. 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.