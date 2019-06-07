Miami, Milan, and all things mod. Take a tour of the world’s fashion capitals with Couturista Travel

If you’ve wandered the streets of Milan or Paris, you’ve likely seen the shops of dressmakers and fashion houses, often elaborate storefronts open only to serious buyers with reservations. Now you can get a back-door tour to the world’s finest ateliers with Couturista Travel.

Davide Mandolini

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new Miami-based company is arranging fashion-focused trips, either via group tours or individual journeys to Florence or Miami. The inaugural 20-person group trip heads to Tuscany in August, and an adventure to Mexico is in the works for next year.

Davide Mandolini

Couturista was born through the collaboration of two Miamians: Dr. Lazaro Priegues, an internist at Mercy Hospital and passionate traveler; and Myriam Angulo, who founded DiVine tours, a luxury travel company that specializes in wine focused trips. The Tuscany trip costs $7,000, without airfare.

couturistatravel.com