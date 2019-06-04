Elegant timepieces are for everyone, but these are especially for Dad. The perfect gifts for Father’s Day are at Kirk Jewelers

Memorial Day just passed and it already feels like summer is flying by. In fact, the next major holiday of the almost-summer season is already upon us: Father’s Day. What to get dear Dad? Kirk Jewelers makes the decision easy.





One of Miami’s longest running businesses, Kirk’s has been dedicated to providing luxury timepieces and fine jewelry since 1947. We contacted the experts at the store to let us in on the hottest selling pieces that are sure to put a smile on Dad’s face.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

PATEK PHILIPPE Calatrava Ref 5196J

With its pure lines, the Calatrava is recognized as the very essence of the round wristwatch and one of the finest symbols of the Patek Philippe style. Yellow gold, mechanical manually wound movement.







ROLEX Datejust 41

Datejust - the classic watch of reference, one of the most recognized and recognizable of watches. Oyster, 41 mm, Oystersteel and white gold, self-winding movement.







TUDOR Black Bay

Sixty years of TUDOR diving history distilled into one truly iconic watch. A 41 mm steel case with polished and satin finish, self-winding manufacture calibre, and domed sapphire crystal.

Kirk Jewelers is located at 142 E. Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131