Tonight’s special? Chef Adrianne Calvo signs copies of her latest cookbook at Books & Books

Meet Chef Adrianne Calvo tonight at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

A serendipitous trip to Napa Valley inspired a 20-year-old Adrianne Calvo to one day open her own restaurant.

Well, “one day” came just two short years later with the opening of Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar in Miami, a hotspot that would go on to win “Miami’s Most Romantic Restaurant” by the ZAGAT Guide, among other awards. The now 34-year-old entrepreneur and culinary mastermind boasts a food truck at the Wharf, two spots at the new Yumbrella food hall in Sunset Place, four cookbooks and a slew of national awards.







Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of Calvo's "fan favorite" dishes, plantain soup.

Farm to page

Twelve years after the opening of her signature restaurant, Chef Adrianne’s, Calvo is celebrating with a book signing of her newest cookbook, The A-List: Chef Adrianne’s Finest Vol. 1 & 2. The book-talk and signing will be held tonight at 7 p.m. in the Café at Books & Books at the Arsht Center, located at 1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL.

Calvo’s fans and restaurant-goers know to expect a farm-to-table motto in all of her dining concepts, whether it be her vineyard restaurant or her Wharf food truck. The young chef was a forerunner in this organic movement, branding her restaurant as so back in 2007, when the trend had not fully reached South Florida.





“I’ve never been one to follow trends, but I do this because I believe in it,” Calvo told the Miami New Times in 2014.







Anthony Nader - 52 Chefs. Chef Calvo is a pioneer of the farm-to-table movement in South Florida.

Her own path

But Calvo’s innovation doesn’t stop with her food – Chef Adrianne’s, located in West Kendall, features a unique dining experience once a month called “Dining in the Dark” where guests are blindfolded while they eat in order to fully savor Calvo’s dishes. Calvo was again ahead of her time with this trend, garnering her all sorts of awards for her creativity, including one of ZAGAT’s “8 Most Innovative Restaurants in the Magic City” and Thrillist’s “Most Important Restaurants in Miami.”





To mark the location’s 12th anniversary, Chef Adrianne will be giving away one $200 gift certificate each month via her Instagram account to Wine and Dine at her namesake location for an entire year. The ongoing giveaway serves as a “thank you” to her loyal family of customers who have been essential to the restaurant’s success over the last dozen years. Follow her on Instagram @ChefAdrianne for contest details each month.







The Sweet Corn Tamalito dish featuring wild shrimp, scallion and garlic cream, available at Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Meet and greet

There is no denying Calvo’s immense contribution to the Miami food scene, not only with her inventive dishes originating from around the world, but also in the way she delivers a dining experience. Food lovers and aspiring chefs alike will have the chance to meet and talk with one of Miami’s finest tonight, and perhaps even learn a few secrets, too.



