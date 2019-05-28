Tired of your daily routine? Impact coach Katie Sandler teaches you how to refresh your life

Impact coach Katie Sandler shares her tips on how to refresh your wellness and productivity routines now that summer’s long sunny days are almost here.

Katie Sandler isn’t a life coach. Instead, through her life experiences and education — and there’s been plenty of both — she’s created a way to impact her clients so they can in turn impact others.





Simply put, her goal is to get clients to give back and make an impact in our community as a way to help find meaning in their lives and overcome obstacles.





A series of tough moments in life taught Sandler to take negative situations and use them to create a positive influence on the community.

Looking past adversity





The Virginia Beach native has faced seemingly unsurpassable hurdles in her own personal life. She was born without an ear and suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder that temporarily paralyzed her from the waist down when she was 17.

Overcoming those obstacles was what instilled in her a positive attitude in the face of adversity. Plus, growing up in a philanthropic family helped her develop a do-good mentality and explains why giving back is as essential to her as breathing.





Sandler created exclusive luxury retreats focused on helping clients find the perfect balance of mind, body and spirit.

Retreat to the positive

To conquer a gap she saw in the market, Sandler combined her master’s in mental health counseling, her bachelor’s in psychology, and her background in psychiatric research from John Hopkins to create three to five day exclusive luxury retreats focused on finding the balance of mind, body and spirit. The one-on-one immersive wellness experience is curated specifically for each client to achieve a personal and professional transformation.





Recently, she also launched group retreat trips to Tuscany and Anguilla. Her next group retreats will be on October 23-27 and January 27- February 1, 2020 in a lavish 5-star beachside villa in Anguilla. Guests will participate in daily yoga, mindfulness and impact coaching practices alongside the white sand and sparkling sea. Italy retreats are set for May and October of next year.

















Sandler shares her tips on how to live a happier life starting right now.

Tips to stay on top of wellness

If you can’t make it to one of her on-location retreats, don’t worry — Sandler shared with us a few tips on how to spruce up your routine

1. Work/Life Balance

Everyone has their own take on what this means to them. Nowadays work and life can get pretty integrated so if you feel that way, check in with yourself to build awareness of which area needs attention.





2. Get Off Autopilot

Decide if you’re doing something because society dictates it should be done or because you want to. Change your routine and create a bank of relaxing activities that help you decompress and transition your mind and body away from work.





3. Stimulation is Key

Think of new things to explore or do. When we stay curious we stay motivated and that’s what keeps us growing. Increasing your productivity and refreshing your wellness helps you get out of a rut, if you’ve become complacent.

4. Priorities Please

Figure out what your priorities are by checking in with yourself. When you know what your needs are, they are easier to address or notice if they are falling by the wayside.

5. Be Nice

We learn it as kids and yet we sometimes forget. Sandler keeps it easy: treat others like you want to be treated.