Michael Schwartz brings relaxed American fare to his lush new space in Coconut Grove

The Open Blue Cobia dish is featured as one of the new eatery's large plates.

It may sound the name of a chic new Miami boutique or an indie film you’d probably watch for free on Amazon Prime. But Tigertail + Mary is actually Coconut Grove’s newest eatery, led by James Beard Award-winning chef-restaurateur Michael Schwartz.











Sea Trout Crudo.

The Scoop

Tigertail + Mary, named after the cross streets on which it sits, opens today and is Schwartz’s take on a vegetable-forward restaurant, focusing on stellar produce and carefully handpicked proteins from local vendors.





“Our menu celebrates fresh, seasonal ingredients which we always love, and we thought it was time that vegetables had a seat at the table as the focus of some dishes – not just traditional sides,” said Schwartz in a statement.











The menu's Mashed Fava Pizza includes zucchini blossoms, soffrito and pecorino.

A Fresh Approach







Brace yourself, because the menu is not a quick read. Along with a “Raw” starter section including Steak Tartare with smoked egg aioli, fingerling and chives, a “Small” section with plates like Roasted Bone Marrow or Octopus, a “Pizza + Pasta” list including a curious Mashed Fava Pizza with ramps, zucchini blossom, soffrito and pecorino, and a “Large” portion where you can choose just about any meat from Suckling Pig to Sea Trout, Schwartz stays true to his word and gives vegetables their own corner of the menu.







Vegetarians will delight in the Green Asparagus option from the "Vegetables" portion of the menu.

In the 10 different main course dishes, Tigertail + Mary Executive Chef Stephen Ullrich shows off his vegetable prowess with options like Charred Snap Peas with whipped ricotta, ham, mint and lemon, as well as a mean vegan Roasted Carrot Dish with curried cashew crème, cashew dukkah and fresno chile.





Tigertail + Mary's colorful Roasted Carrots dish.

Earthy Oasis

Even Tigertail + Mary’s bar nods to Schwartz’s earthy vision – a partnership with BarLab results in an eclectic cocktail menu that includes the Rhubarb + Soda, a spinoff of a classic Americano, and the Tigertail Daiquiri, which is finished off with a splash of fennel syrup.

And as for the wines, TGHG’s Head Sommelier, Amanda Fraga says she wants to bring a local and historical wine experience to her guests’ tables. “I’m excited to bring in wines, including many by the glass, that present a new understanding of what European varietals like Grüner Veltliner and Chenin Blanc can be – made in America,” Fraga said.







The interior and signage at Tigertail + Mary.

Food for All

Tattered wood ceilings crawling with emerald ferns surround guests in this homey enclave – a place where vegans and carnivores alike can come together for a “genuine” meal.





“Coconut Grove is full of good energy and honesty. It’s [Tigertail + Mary] an environment designed with our guests in mind – a place people can feel comfortable spending time in,” Schwartz said.







Tigertail + Mary is located at 3321 Mary Street at Tigertail Avenue in Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For information or reservations, please call 305-722-5688.









