All hail the King of Cebiche! Renowned chef Javier Wong brings his culinary art to Miami — for one night only

Chef Javier Wong heats things up tonight at La Mar. Photo by Rudolph Castro.

When the king comes to town, you need to pay attention. Or in this case, get your appetite ready for a night to remember.

Tonight, La Mar’s hosts the one-night-only “Art of Cebiche” dinner experience, when Executive Chef Diego Oka hands over the reins of the popular Miami restaurant’s cebiche bar to the “Cebiche King,” Chef Javier Wong, and Chef Xarles Thomson.

Chef Xarles Thomson.

Guests can enjoy a special menu from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring delicacies prepared by Chinese-Peruvian chef Wong, who is considered the world’s best cebiche chef among peers and clients alike. Tonight’s Miami visit is a major treat and honor for local foodies, since those anticipating a seat at his tiny Lima-based eatery Chez Wong, would have to endure a seven-month wait.

Peruvian artist Rudolph Castro.

Adding even more color to the special evening, the restaurant will feature a limited-time art installation by Peruvian Visual Artist Rudolph Castro. La Mar’s full dinner menu will also be available, exclusive of regular cebiche selections.

For reservations, please click here.